Buying during the holiday season can be stressful, especially when you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift at the perfect price. During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event, live now through Wednesday, Oct. 12, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for some of the most unique products on sale.

From Amazon devices and Apple products, to outdoors, sports and fitness, be sure to check out the latest and greatest Prime Early Access deals, as well as our coverage of Amazon's lightning deals, for some expert shopping tips.

While we are rounding up some of the biggest sales across Amazon’s huge assortment of categories, this is a carefully curated list of unique products for those hard-to-shop for loved ones.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The sports fanatic

With pockets, cup holders and back support, this heated stadium seat is perfect for that chilly day at a football game (little league or professional). Or camping. Or really any reason you may wish to sit outdoors. It comes with a USB battery to heat up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit and has six adjustable reclining positions.

The beauty lover

If you're looking for professional-quality facial care at home, check out this nano-ionic facial steamer by Colorfarm. This ionic humidifier claims to improve the absorption rate of your skincare products, and will moisturize your skin in just 15 minutes. With over 4,600 ratings, this is a great gift for any beauty lover on your list.

The exercise enthusiast

Okay, admittedly not a gift for the faint of heart or tight pocketbook, the original Peloton Bike is currently 15% off (a $220 savings) on Amazon during the Prime Early Access event. The deal ends tomorrow, so you'll have to act fast if you want to jump on this and join the Peloton bandwagon. Get an early start on your New Year, New Me resolutions.

The childhood dreams playset

I probably would have knocked my neighborhood friends into a pool to grab one of these when I was younger. This epic dollhouse comes with a pool, BBQ grill, elevator that hits all three levels, and even has sounds and lights for realistic playtime. It fits dolls up to 12-inches (so, it's definitely designed to fit Barbie).

The little adventure lover

For the little adventurer in your home, this Fisher-Price Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler is sure to keep them on the move. Suitable for kids three to seven years old and up to 130 pounds, this little Jeep can motor on hard surfaces and grass at a max of five miles per hour.

Nostalgic throwbacks

Ah, the nostalgic memories of frantically trying to keep a digital pet alive during school hours. If you're looking for a cute stocking stuffer for a millennial (or actual kid), check out this Tamagotchi, now 33% off during Amazon's latest sale event.

Channel your inner biker chick

Grease Halloween costume anyone? Though I'd actually wear these out any day. These faux leather leggings are just the right price while on sale, and available in four different colors. With over 10,000 ratings and glowing reviews, these dupes are a must-have to any fall wardrobe staple.

A rose by any other name

This rose gold and silver set is just what you need for a little extra bling without breaking the bank. The two-tone bangle bracelet is the perfect match for the rose gold watch.

The audiophile

I've tested and reviewed the Echo Frames personally (see my full review on SI Showcase), and these sunglasses make for a fun and unique experience. If you're looking for less run-of-the-mill headphone options, consider these Amazon audio glasses. They connect to Alexa via the app, can play music, answer a call, send a text and generally function as an extension of your phone.

Loves grilling (without the hassle)

If your outdoor grilling and BBQ fan wants all the delicious taste of the grill without the hassle of being cold in the winter, this may be the perfect gift option for you. This six-in-one not only works as a grill, but also air fries, bakes, roasts and dehydrates. It's currently 20% off during the Amazon Early Access event, so snag it before the sale ends!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.