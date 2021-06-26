The Most Popular Destinations for U.S. Students Studying Abroad

Last year was a crushing disappointment for American students studying abroad; many had to scramble to return to the U.S., and others who hoped to attend a university in another country were forced to cancel their plans.

This year, a small number of colleges have resumed limited study abroad options, but at many colleges, even with some countries reopening, study abroad has all but disappeared, according to Inside Higher Ed.

Up until the pandemic, over a 25-year period there’s been a steady increase in the number of American students opting to go abroad to study, intern, or volunteer for academic credit. The number has been on the rise since 1994, more than tripling through the 2018-19 academic year, when more than 347,000 students headed mostly to European universities, according to the Institute of International Education’s 2020 Open Doors report.

The most popular areas of study for American students abroad are business/management, social sciences, physical and life sciences, health professions and foreign languages/international studies, the report says.

College costs in the U.S. have also risen since the 1990s, but while there are opportunities save on tuition by going to other countries, it’s not necessarily the reason American students study overseas. The University College of London, for example, is one of the most popular universities for American students, and can cost as much as $34,000 in tuition for U.S. students, according to CNBC.

Language and culture immersion is a big reason to attend a college in another country, according to students featured on the U.S. State Department’s study abroad site.

Jessica Srun, who got a scholarship to study in Costa Rica, says in a video on the site that she also gained confidence and independence, and met people who connected her to further studies and internships.

Tendai Mukau, who spent a summer in Russia, says studying abroad provides opportunities for connection and growth. “Studying abroad is one of the most fundamentally important aspects of an education that you can receive, especially in [the U.S.]" Mukau says in a video, "because it provides a means to experience the entire world you simply cannot ascertain from a textbook or from a classroom setting.”

As for American students who aspire to study abroad this year, things are still uncertain. At Brown University, for example, the office of international programs was still working remotely as of May 24, and the university is still assessing whether travel programs can resume in the fall. At University of California Los Angeles, all 2021 travel programs are virtual. According to Inside Higher Ed, colleges that are looking to resume study abroad are making decisions on a country-by-country, program-by-program level.

Looking ahead to a future of travel and international education, this list of the 30 most popular destinations for U.S. students to study abroad is from the IIE’s Open Doors report, which is sponsored by the U.S. state department. The data is from the 2018-19 academic year.