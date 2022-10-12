We're officially kicking off day two of the October Amazon Prime event. The Prime Early Access sale will be finished by 12 a.m Pacific tonight, so if you've been thinking about getting any of your holiday shopping done early, now is the time to buy.

TheStreet readers know a savvy deal when they see one, and we've been doing our own deal digging throughout the shopping event. With that, we thought we'd share some of the best-sellers we've been seeing (and hearing about!) so far.

If you're interested in keeping track of all the latest and greatest lightning deals, be sure to check out our coverage, as we'll keep it updated all throughout the day. We've also rounded up tons of deals in our Best Amazon Prime Early Access coverage as we sift through every major category, from tech and home to fashion, beauty and toys.

Reader Favorites From Amazon Prime Early Access: Day One

The discounted to $799 entry-level model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage, which should be plenty for most laptop users. It also comes with a 13-inch Retina display with a built-in 720p FaceTime camera. This MacBook Air features two USB-C ports, a comfortable keyboard, and a larger than expected trackpad.

Get 42% off this computer and keyboard air duster during the Prime Early Access event. To be perfectly fair, however, we've seen it sold regularly for about $60, but it's still a great savings.

This smart plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any of your outlets. You can use it automate countertop appliances, lights, or anything that is plugged in.

We've been covering all of the Anker deals, and this one tops the list as most popular. This three-port fast charging wall charger is perfect for your MacBook, iPads, Galaxy, Pixel and more.

This was one of the largest Apple drops we've seen this season -- AirPods second generation down to $89.99. This is perfect for your tween or young adult that may be more likely to lose a good pair of earbuds.

For a new low of $224 on the just-launched AirPods Pro (second generation), you get class-leading ANC and transparency modes, rich and clear audio, and a comfortable fit.

If you're in the market to upgrade your smartwatch (or perhaps get your first one), the Apple Watch Series 8 is our pick. Currently discounted for the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, it has fitness and health features, a compass, Always-On retina display, temperature sensor, and more.

This cleaning gel is designed to clean car air vents, steering wheels, console panels, cup holders, and more.

This 75% off deal is making waves. The company says this cordless stick vacuum has a newly upgraded motor, runs for 30 minutes on a single charge, has a four-stage filtration system, and comes with three brushes (a roller brush, long reach and soft brush).

You can personalize a custom stamp with up to three lines of text. Use it for return labels, addresses, signatures and more.

The Echo Dot third generation is perfect choice for easy smart device integration across your home. It has voice control for music streaming, can turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and make phone calls hands free. We've used it in our home as a intercom system to call down teenagers to dinner.

Keeping your kids entertained can be quite the chore. While we can't claim this will be the most clutter-free past time, it's sure to be a fun and creative way to keep your children busy. You can make sun-catchers, keychains, stickers, and more with this Gem Art kit.

This 100% pure silk sleep eye mask is just what you need to cure the need of cold soothing. The inside has a removable cold eye pillow, and the adjustable strap fits most head sizes.

The outlet extender comes with four USB charging ports, five wide spaced outlets, and a 360 degree night light.

Kids (and adults) can create 10 different soaps by mixing wax, coloring, fragrance and glitter into the molds. You can also create 10 different bath bombs with a separate mixture. The complete kit comes with everything you'll need to get started!

These trekking poles are perfect gifts for a hiker and camper. The height is flexible, from 24.5 inches to a max height of 54 inches. Crafted with aluminum, it's light but still durable enough for tough terrain. Cork handles are moisture wicking, and threaded pole tips will keep them close at all times.

Get complete body measurements with BMI, muscle mass, metabolic age and more through the app. It can measure up to 400 pounds. One Vont smart scale can have up to eight registered users.

This wireless charging station is a terrific three-in-one: It's designed to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

AVP official size, this volleyball is ideal for 13 and up. Durable with sponge-backed synthetic leather makes it easy to clean and soft to the touch.

