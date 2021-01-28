These are dark times. Whether they evoke memories of childhood, or warm us on a cold day, comfort foods are, well, comforting.

It’s winter. It’s cold. The days are short, the nights are long, and thanks to the pandemic, restaurants, gyms and other businesses are shut down in many places.

There's not much to do.

In times like these, Americans turn to comfort food. E-conolight, a seller of indoor and outdoor LED lighting, decided to shine a light on which of these foods are most popular in dark times like these.

To find the comfort foods that folks seek for that little bit of culinary joy, the illuminated number crunchers identified over 100 foods that people classify as “comfort foods,” then used Google (GOOGL) - Get Report Trends to find the ones that people searched the most in each state in 2020. The results show remarkable variety. Some of the most popular are grilled cheese and fried chicken, but others were a little more unconventional, like Swedish pancakes and monkey bread. The most popular dessert was strawberry shortcake.

Based on e-conolight’s research, and just in time for your New Year's weight loss resolution to waver, these are the most popular comfort foods in each state.