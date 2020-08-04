In the normal scheme of things, 2019 was a rather mild-mannered year in the theme park industry, with stable attendance in European and American markets and moderate growth in Asia.

But then there’s hindsight. And these days, last year looks dandy.

Before the industry was shattered by Covid-19, attendance at the world’s top theme parks, water parks and attractions cleared the half billion mark in 2018 and climbed to 521 million in 2019—a 4% annual growth rate, as represented by the top 10 attraction groups, according to the latest report by the Themed Entertainment Association.

California’s Disneyland (DIS) - Get Report remains closed, while Florida’s Walt Disney World reopened even as parts of the state became overwhelmed by the virus. Hong Kong Disneyland closed again July 15 as cases began to resurge, and Universal Studios in Tokyo reopened in June with limited attendance after being closed for about 15 weeks.

Universal Theme Parks is the theme park unit of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report.

With new health and safety measures, many attractions may be able to get back to business this year, but only at 30% to 50% of normal volume for the coming months, the report says, and it may take one to several years to return to pre-Covid operating levels.

Based on the The Global Attractions Attendance Report 2019, these are the 25 theme parks with the highest attendance from January to December of last year. Read on to see the five theme park companies with the highest overall attendance.