The Most Expensive NBA Teams to See Live

The NFL regular season is wrapping up at the end of the month, but there’s still a good four months of basketball left. If you’re going to see some live basketball, you might need to prepare your wallet, depending on which team you’re seeing.

Getting in the door isn’t even the first step, although likely the priciest — tickets range from a cheap ticket to the Detroit Pistons at an average $4 to premium tickets to the Warriors for around $874. Parking can be as much as $40 in some cities, and of course when you’re there, you might want to have a couple of beers and some nachos, right? That will set you back $37 ($15 for one beer) at the Warriors and $34 at a Dallas Mavericks game. A souvenir hat, perhaps? Set aside another $30 for most teams.

In all, a Warriors game with two premium tickets, average parking, two beers, shared nachos and one souvenir hat will tap you for a whopping $1,837, while a budget-minded New Orleans Pelicans fan can get in the door for $7 a person, $26 for beers and nachos, $10 for parking and a $29 hat — a total of just $79 for two people.

For this list we used data from Onlinegambling.com for its gameday calculator. They gathered data from a variety of sources, including the NBA, team venues, online parking tools, and ticket sales sites to determine average costs for fans to attend an NBA basketball game. Parking prices are given as a range for remote parking to premium parking.

In order of highest average ticket price, here are the NBA teams ranked from most to least expensive for fans.

Golden State Warriors Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikipedia

1. Golden State Warriors

Premium tickets: $874

Average ticket price: $463

Lowest ticket price: $52

Beer: $15 (most expensive)

Nachos: $7

Parking: $9-$40

Hat: $32

Pictured is the Warriors’ Stephen Curry in 2017.

Los Angeles Lakers' Staples Center 4kclips / Shutterstock

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Premium tickets: $857

Average ticket price: $444

Lowest ticket price: $31

Beer: $11

Nachos: $8

Parking: $15.50-$20

Hat: $27.99 (one of four teams with the lowest price)

New York Knicks - Madison Square Garden rblfmr / Shutterstock

3. New York Knicks

Premium tickets: $561

Average ticket price: $285

Lowest ticket price: $9

Beer: $11

Nachos: $9.75

Parking: $39.50 -$39

Hat: $29.99

At most of the NBA games, a jersey costs about $110. At a Knicks game, it will set you back about $142. Pictured is Madison Square Garden in New York.

Chicago Bulls Mack Male from Edmonton, AB, Canada/ Wikipedia

4. Chicago Bulls

Premium tickets: $493

Average ticket price: $251

Lowest ticket price: $9

Beer: $10.50

Nachos: $8

Parking: $15 -$25

Hat: $29.99

Most of the teams charge about $110 for a jersey, but a Bulls jersey is just $88, not quite the cheapest, (the Celtics get about $85) but close.

5. Boston Celtics

Premium tickets: $448

Average ticket price: $234

Lowest ticket price: $20

Beer: $11

Nachos: $8

Parking: $26 -$50

Hat: $27.99 (one of four teams with the lowest price)

Good news: Candy is only about $1 at a Celtics game. The Celtics also have the lowest price for a jersey at about $85. Most of the teams charge about $110 for a jersey.

Pictured is Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, in a game against the Wizards.

Brooklyn Nets - Barclays Center T photography / Shutterstock

6. Brooklyn Nets

Premium tickets: $391

Average ticket price: $212

Lowest ticket price: $33

Beer: $12

Nachos: $7

Parking: $28 -$35

Hat: $36

Oklahoma City Thunder Wikipedia

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

Premium tickets: $390

Average ticket price: $199

Lowest ticket price: $8

Beer: $10

Nachos: $7

Parking: $5-$21

Hat: $31.99

San Antonio Spurs Dana Gardner / Shutterstock

8. San Antonio Spurs

Premium tickets: $384

Average ticket price: $195

Lowest ticket price: $6

Beer: $11

Nachos: $7

Parking: $10-$17

Hat: $37.99

Pictured is former Spurs player Pau Gasol, now with Milwaukee.

Philadelphia 76ers Keith Allison/Wikipedia

9. Philadelphia 76ers

Premium tickets: $383

Average ticket price: $197

Lowest ticket price: $11

Beer: $10

Nachos: $7

Parking: $29

Hat: $29.99

Sacramento Kings Airman 1st Class Bobby Cummings / USAF

10. Sacramento Kings

Premium tickets: $380

Average ticket price: $198

Lowest ticket price: $16

Beer: $13

Nachos: $7

Parking: $9-$11.50

Hat: $29.99

Above, Kings fans during a Sacramento Kings vs. L.A. Clippers game in 2013.

11. Miami Heat

Premium tickets: $371

Average ticket price: $187

Lowest ticket price: $7

Beer: $10

Nachos: $8

Parking: $20

Hat: $35

Above, Dwyane Wade, who announced his retirement after the 2018-2019 season.

Houston Rockets Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock

12. Houston Rockets

Premium tickets: $346

Average ticket price: $177

Lowest ticket price: $8

Beer: $12

Nachos: $7

Parking: $12-$15

Hat: $35

Toronto Raptors - Serge Ibaka Ira Bostic / Shutterstock

13. Toronto Raptors

Premium tickets: $338

Average ticket price: $180

Lowest ticket price: $22

Beer: $11.50

Nachos: $6

Parking: $16

Hat: $39.99

Pictured is the Raptors' Serge Ibaka in 2012, when he was with Oklahoma.

Milwaukee Bucks Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock

14. Milwaukee Bucks

Premium tickets: $301

Average ticket price: $153

Lowest ticket price: $7

Beer: $12

Nachos: $12 (most expensive)

Parking: $15 -$30

Hat: $38

If you want a soda at a Bucks game, it will set you back about $10, the highest of all the teams. Pictured is Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks during a Streetball event in Greece in 2016.

Denver Nuggets Don Mammoser / Shutterstock

15. Denver Nuggets

Premium tickets: $296

Average ticket price: $152

Lowest ticket price: $8

Beer: $10

Nachos: $8

Parking: $8.50 -$27

Hat: $32

Washington Wizards Michelle Donahue Hillison / Shutterstock

16. Washington Wizards

Premium tickets: $271

Average ticket price: $138

Lowest ticket price: $7

Beer: $13

Nachos: $8

Parking: $20-$27

Hat: $31.99

Pictured is former Wizards player Antawn Jamison, who is now a TV basketball analyst.

17. L.A. Clippers

Premium tickets: $271

Average ticket price: $137

Lowest ticket price: $6

Beer: $11

Nachos: $7

Parking: $15.50-$22

Hat: $36

Cleveland Cavaliers R.J. Oriez / USAF

18. Cleveland Cavaliers

Premium tickets: $268

Average ticket price: $135

Lowest ticket price: $6

Beer: $10

Nachos: $9.75

Parking: $15 -$20

Hat: $31

Above, the Cavs’ George Hill drives past teammate Collin Sexton during a scrimmage at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio in 2018.

Atlanta Hawks Oleksandr Osipov / Shutterstock

19. Atlanta Hawks

Premium tickets: $267

Average ticket price: $143

Lowest ticket price: $19

Beer: $5 (cheapest of all)

Nachos: $3 (cheapest of all)

Parking: $15 -$18

Hat: $29.99

A soda is just $3 at a Hawks game, the cheapest, along with the Charlotte Hornets. Above, Atlanta Hawks center Oleksiy Alex Len is seen in Ukraine.

Detroit Pistons - Little Caesers Arena Susan Montgomery / Shutterstock

20. Detroit Pistons

Premium tickets: $266

Average ticket price: $135

Lowest ticket price: $4 (lowest of all)

Beer: $11.50

Nachos: $6

Parking: $23 -$32

Hat: $40 (most expensive)

Indiana Pacers Roberto Galan / Shutterstock

21. Indiana Pacers

Premium tickets: $252

Average ticket price: $130

Lowest ticket price: $8

Beer: $10

Nachos: $7

Parking: $17.50 - $25

Hat: $32

Above, Pacers cheerleaders participate in the Indy 500 Parade in 2018.

Orlando Shutterstock

22. Orlando Magic

Premium tickets: $249

Average ticket price: $127

Lowest ticket price: $7

Beer: $9

Nachos: $5

Parking: $10 -$15

Hat: $27.99 (one of four teams with the lowest price)

Dallas Mavericks lev radin / Shutterstock

23. Dallas Mavericks

Premium tickets: $245

Average ticket price: $124

Lowest ticket price: $6

Beer: $14

Nachos: $7

Parking: $7.50-$22

Hat: $30

Pictured is the Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis.

Portland Trail Blazers - Kent Bazemore Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock

24. Portland Trail Blazers

Premium tickets: $233

Average ticket price: $119

Lowest ticket price: $7

Beer: $11

Nachos: $7

Parking: $18.50-$34

Hat: $31.99

Pictured is the Trail Blazers’ Kent Bazemore.

Minnesota Timberwolves Ken Wolter / Shutterstock

25. Minnesota Timberwolves

Premium tickets: $204

Average ticket price: $107

Lowest ticket price: $10

Beer: $11

Nachos: $7

Parking: $10 - $12.50

Hat: $36

Memphis Shutterstock

26. Memphis Grizzlies

Premium tickets: $203

Average ticket price: $104

Lowest ticket price: $7

Beer: $12

Nachos: $7

Parking: $7.50- $24

Hat: $27.99 (one of four teams with the lowest price)

Charlotte Action Sports Photography / Shutterstock

27. Charlotte Hornets

Premium tickets: $173

Average ticket price: $89

Lowest ticket price: $7

Beer: $7

Nachos: $4

Parking: $15-$20

Hat: $29.99

A soda is just $3 at a Hornets game, the cheapest along with the Atlanta Hawks.

Utah Jazz Paul Holcomb / USAF

28. Utah Jazz

Premium tickets: $142

Average ticket price: $78

Lowest ticket price: $14

Beer: $10

Nachos: $6

Parking: $7.50-$10

Hat: $30

Above, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during a scrimmage game at Hill Air Force Base in Utah in 2017.

Phoenix Suns Michael Moloney / Shutterstock

29. Phoenix Suns

Premium tickets: $110

Average ticket price: $61

Lowest ticket price: $12

Beer: $13

Nachos: $9

Parking: $14-$15

Hat: $31.99

Pictured is the Suns’ Kelly Oubre Jr. in New York during New York Fashion Week in 2017.

New Orleans Pelicans Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA/Wikipedia

30. New Orleans Pelicans

Premium tickets: $89

Average ticket price: $48

Lowest ticket price: $7

Beer: $10

Nachos: $6

Parking: $10.50-$40

Hat: $29

Above, the Pelicans’ Darius Miller. To compare all of the teams, see the gameday calculator at Onlinegambling.com.