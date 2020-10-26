The Most Diverse and Inclusive Companies in the World - TheStreet
The Most Diverse and Inclusive Companies in the World

Diversity is good for business. See which companies are doing the best at it
Workplace diversity isn’t simply a moral issue. It’s one of the most important predictors of a business' sales revenue and profitability, according to research. Companies that reported the highest levels of racial diversity brought in nearly 15 times more sales revenue on average than those with the lowest levels of racial diversity, one 2009 study showed.

A recent report from Refinitiv, a global provider of financial market data and infrastructure, examined the diversity and inclusiveness of 9,000 publicly listed companies. Some of their findings showed that globally, the cultural diversity of board members has increased from five years ago, but has stalled at around 30%.

Europe leads the way with the most culturally diverse boards, while company boards in the Asia-Pacific region are becoming less culturally diverse.

Across industries, software and IT services scored highest for diversity and second highest for inclusion.

Of the top 100 companies, the U.S. had the most companies on the list, out of 24 countries. BlackRock (BLK) - Get Report ranks No. 1 on this list.

“Inclusion and diversity is critical for what we do,” said Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture,  (ACN) - Get Report. “It enables us to be innovative and solve problems for our people, our clients and our communities every day.” The Dublin-based software company ranks third on this list. 

To find the most diverse and inclusive companies, Refinitiv rated 9,000 publicly listed companies, as measured by 24 metrics across four key pillars:

  • Diversity: This includes metrics such as board cultural diversity, board gender diversity and women managers.
  • Inclusion: This looks at factors such as flexible working hours, day care services and employees with disabilities.
  • People development: This score is based on career development markers such as internal promotion, management training and employee satisfaction.
  • News and controversies: This score tracks companies' diversity and opportunity controversies as well wages or working conditions controversies.

Based on Refinitiv’s report, here are 30 of the world’s most diverse and inclusive companies.

BlackRock Lead

1. BlackRock, Inc. (U.S.)

Industry: Investment Banking & Investment Services

Diversity and inclusion score: 81

