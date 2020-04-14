The Most Densely Populated Cities in the World

These days, being in a crowded city might understandably make you into a bit of a germophobe.

It’s not easy to practice social distancing in a crowded urban area. With the spread of the coronavirus across the globe, we may wonder how busy American cities, with their crowded streets, subways, parks and other public spaces, might get back to work safely. Will New York City, the country's epicenter of the disease, ever be the same?

But in the U.S., cities aren’t as densely populated as in many parts of the world, in fact, no U.S city appears on this list.

While large metros are showing a higher death rate for Covid-19, rural areas are not immune, Bloomberg reported, pointing out the many other geographical factors that play into the spread of the virus, including economics, demographics, response to the pandemic, quality and availability of healthcare, influx of tourists, and transportation. In fact, there are striking differences between San Francisco and New York City in the spread of the virus as Brookings discusses in a comparison of the two. And some crowded urban areas, such as Taiwan, have been remarkably successful in containing the virus.

Data on population density for this list is from 2014, unless otherwise noted, and comes from Our World in Data, a project of the Global Change Data Lab, which uses United Nations data. Populations are from World Population Review. Population density is defined by the number of people per square kilometer, but rankings can vary depending whether the actual city limits are used vs. urbanized area.

