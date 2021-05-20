The Most Competitive Rental Markets in the U.S.

Remote work, cheaper living and a slower pace has created demand among renters in these mostly midsize cities.

Rentals in once-hot markets like New York City plunged last summer as remote-working Americans fled to the suburbs search of more space and a better quality of life.

For most of the past 50 years, roughly one-third of U.S. households have rented their homes, according to the Brookings Institution. Rentership rates rose during the 2007-2009 recession, and today remain relatively high, at 35.6%, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.

Many things shifted during the pandemic, and rental markets appear to be among them. A study by apartment search site RENTCafe.com found new, emerging renter hubs — midsize cities offering a more affordable and slower-paced lifestyle — are attracting tenants from larger metros, likely driven by a dramatic shift to remote work.

To find these hot new rental markets, researchers at RENTCafe analyzed Yardi Systems apartment market data across 125 U.S. rental markets, using data from competitively-rented (market-rate) large-scale multifamily properties of more than 50 units. They looked at the percentage of apartments that were occupied, the average days rentals were vacant, the average number of prospective renters competing for apartments, and the rent price trend (whether the yearly rent trend was upward, downward or neutral in each month of the first quarter of 2021).

Based on RENTCafe’s study, these are the most competitive U.S. rental markets in 2021.