The Most Affordable Cities in the Western U.S.

In a land of superlatives, there are some surprisingly affordable places to live in the West.

The Western U.S. is the country’s most geographically diverse and, while it has some of its largest cities, it's also one of the country's most sparsely settled regions. It is home to the country’s highest mountains and lowest desert, its oldest and tallest trees, and the hottest place on the planet.

While some of the cities in the West, like San Francisco, San Jose and Honolulu, are among the most expensive in the nation to live, the region also has many places that are highly affordable.

To find the most affordable metropolitan areas in the West, AdvisorSmith, a business insurance research site, examined data on 111 metropolitan areas in the West from California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Alaska, and Hawaii based upon AdvisorSmith’s Cost of Living Index. The index measures the cost of living using the cost of food, housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and consumer discretionary spending.

These are the most affordable small, midsize and large cities in the West.