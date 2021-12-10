Better.com CEO Will Take Time Off 'Effective Immediately'

The mortgage company will undergo a "leadership and cultural assessment" after CEO Vishal Garg fired over 900 employees in a single Zoom call.

Vishal Garg, the Better.com CEO who made headlines for firing over 900 employees in a single Zoom call, will be "taking time off" from the company.

According to a company email sent by the digital mortgage company's board of directors on Friday morning and first reported by Vice, CFO Kevin Ryan will take over day-to-day decisions for the company as it undergoes a "leadership and cultural assessment" by a third-party firm.

Last Wednesday, Garg publicly accused hundreds of employees of "stealing" from the company by being unproductive and laid them off in a single Zoom call.

When the news started going viral online, Garg wrote a letter saying that he "own[s] the decision to do the layoffs" but "blundered the execution."

In response, three senior-level Better.com employees resigned in protest and the mortgage lender was thrust into the news for what many employees described as a work culture "led by fear."

The company is preparing to go public through a reverse SPAC merger with Aurora Acquisition Corp ( (AURC) ). Multiple employees started speaking out about a "culture of fear"

"We hope that everyone can refocus on our customers and support each other to continue to build a great company and a company we can be proud of," the board of directors wrote in the email announcing Garg's departure.

Better.com did not immediately reply to TheStreet's request for comment and clarification on the announcement.

The full email reads:

Good Morning,



Vishal and the Board wanted to provide Better employees an update given the very regrettable events over the last week.



Vishal will be taking time off effective immediately. During this interim period Kevin Ryan as CFO will be managing the day-to-day decisions of the company and he will be reporting to the Board. As well, the Board has engaged an independent 3rd party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment.

The recommendations of this assessment will be taken into account to build a long-term sustainable and positive culture at Better. We have much work to do and we hope that everyone can refocus on our customers and support each other to continue to build a great company and a company we can be proud of.



Better Board of Directors