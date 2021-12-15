Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
How to Gift NFTs, Crypto Wallets and Bitcoin This Holiday Season
Publish date:

More People Are Taking Out Loans to Manage Debt, Study Finds

A LendingTree study found that 33.5% of personal loans taken out in late 2020 were for consolidation and 13.5% were for refinancing credit card debt.
Author:

While headlines of a strong economy can dominate the news cycle, many Americans still struggle with crushing debt — and nearly half of all people who recently took out recent personal loans did so in order to better navigate existing debt.

According to the latest study from online lender LendingTree, 46.8% of people who took out a personal loan between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021 were looking for ways to pay down debt they already have, with 33.5% consolidating debt and 13.3% refinancing credit card debt.

While the survey has a broad category that includes "all other" needs, the next most common need was home improvement: 8.4% of all loans and, at $12,564, the highest average borrowed. 

Borrowers took out an average of $11,187 for credit card refinancing and $9,608 for debt consolidation.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 5.42.51 PM

At a respective 30.3%, 30% and 29.7%, Rhode Island, Utah and New Hampshire were the states with the highest numbers of people looking into debt consolidation. At around 20%, those numbers were lowest in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

But with lockdowns and less money going towards travel and going-out clothes, some consumers were spending less in general and using it to pay down existing debt. 

Occasionally a practice that small business owners use out of desperation, less than 2% of borrowers took out personal loans to cover business expenses during this period. 

"Lower debt means less need for refinancing and consolidation," Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief credit analyst, said in a press statement. "That's great news for consumers, but it’s not so great for personal loan lenders."

