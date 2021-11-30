Mobile Shopping Falls Short of Analyst Predictions for Cyber Monday

That expectation “has since been derailed,” Adobe stated in a release.

Consumers’ addiction to their smartphones may be easing, at least when it comes to online shopping.

Smartphones accounted for just under 40% of online sales (compared to desktop) on Cyber Monday this year, according to Adobe’s Digital Economy Index, which analyzes direct consumer transactions online.

While that figure is an increase of 8.4% compared to the same day last year, it’s still below expectations that mobile shopping was on course to surpass the 50% mark when it comes to the share of online sales.

“With many consumers working from home, smartphones are losing some of [their] potential as a major shopping channel,” Adobe stated in its analysis, which covers over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, 100 million SKUs, and 18 product categories.

It said more consumers are using their phones to browse instead: Mobile browsing accounted for 57% of web visits on Cyber Monday, which is widely considered to be the largest online shopping day of the year.

Adobe recently predicted that smartphones would account for 42% of overall revenue this holiday shopping season, an increase of 5% versus last year.

“As consumers spend more time at home and sit in front of laptops for work, growth of smartphone driven shopping has hit a ceiling,” the company stated.

Working from home may be partly to blame, but many consumers also find it awkward to buy stuff on mobile phones compared to larger-screen desktops or laptops.

A Forrester survey shows just over half (51%) of the respondents found it easier to make a purchase on a computer than on a mobile phone.

Just under half (46%) said desktop shopping was a habit they were used to, while about a third (30%) said the screen on their mobile is too small.

Another 30% said they didn’t feel safe using mobile payment services.