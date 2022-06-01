Microsoft’s Surface family still plays mainly in the higher-end premium area of computing -- with devices like the Surface Laptop Studio ($1,599 starting) and Laptop 4 ($1,099 starting) being a bit more expensive for a premium device all around. But there’s more to the Surface line than just these, and today Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Go 2 -- a $599 laptop that runs Windows 11, features an aluminum build and bold colors, and a modern processor.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 succeeds the 2021 Surface Laptop Go ($549) -- a mid-range to budget Windows laptop I’ve enjoyed using over the past year. It makes a Surface more affordable, and doesn’t discount what that experience delivers. The Laptop Go 2 keeps what’s been working and builds on it.

And here’s the best news: unlike the original, which started with a slow Pentium chip for $549, the Laptop Go 2 starts at $599 with an 11th Gen i5 processor. It does feature just 4GBs of RAM, but this is a much better value than the original from a performance perspective. You can also get a Laptop Go 2 with that same chip and 8GBs of RAM, which will likely be the one for most folks.

How to Preorder The Surface Laptop Go 2

If you’re already sold on this laptop or looking for a premium but affordable Windows 11 laptop, you won’t need to wait long for the Laptop Go 2. Microsoft and authorized resellers are now taking orders for the Surface Laptop Go 2.

It starts at $599, and it can be configured with up to 8GBs of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. You can also pick between Ice Blue, Platinum, Sage, or Sandstone for colors. In the box, along with the laptop itself, you’ll get a 39-watt power brick and Surface Connect Cable.

These are the three configurations -- ranging from $599.99 to $799.99 -- that are up for order now.

Surface Laptop Go 2 in Platinum -- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5 Processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD ($599.99; microsoft.com)

Surface Laptop Go 2 in Ice Blue, Platinum, Sage, or Sandstone -- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5 Processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD ($699.99; microsoft.com or bestbuy.com)

Surface Laptop Go 2 in Ice Blue, Platinum, Sage, or Sandstone -- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5 Processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD ($799.99; microsoft.com or bestbuy.com)

What You Need to Know About the Laptop Go 2

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 is a pretty compact laptop. Once you open the lid, you’ll see the 12.4-inch PixelSense display, set in a 3:2 aspect ratio -- essentially a taller screen that is handy for viewing more in a given tab without the need to scroll. It’s the way Surface laptops and tablet screens have always looked. And like the original, it’s still a touch-screen display and clocks in with a 1526x 1024 resolution. That 12.4-inch display makes this similar in size and overall build to a MacBook Air.

The main frame of the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be aluminum along with polycarbonate, and it’s made from 30% post-consumer recycled materials. There’s also a new sage green color available, though I’m still preferential to the Ice Blue shade. The Laptop Go 2 doesn’t have an insane number of ports, but it has a solid four: a USB-C, a USB-A, a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, and the Surface Connect Port. The latter is the proprietary charging port for Surface devices, but you can also juice up the Laptop Go 2 with a USB-C that you might have handy.

Below the screen, you’ll find a classic Surface keyboard that should feature punchy keys that are easily found. Microsoft also says the trackpad below will be slightly larger and more expansive than the first generation. Above the display, you’ll find an HD camera for calls, and two studio microphones are built in. This should come in handy for any virtual meetings you might take on the device. As a whole, it should be a premium build that looks lovely and fits in with the rest of the Surface family.

Windows 11 and an Intel 11th Gen Processor

Out of the box, the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be running Windows 11, so you’ll be able to take advantage of the fresher look, the new taskbar, and just a more fluid experience. Powering it will be an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with either 4GBs or 8GBs of RAM. You’ll need the Laptop Go 2 with 8GBs of RAM to use the fingerprint sensor that’s backed into the power key as well.

With either choice you’ll be able to handle running multiple apps and a lot of web-based tasks along with productivity-centric ones, but the 8GB will speed these up and let you get away with a bit more. Not only is it a more efficient chip, but you could use it for heavy multitasking and some creative tasks. It’ll be interesting to see how this holds up against the MacBook Air with Apple’s custom M1 Chip inside. And Microsoft is claiming all-day battery life for most folks and around 13.5-hours straight with “typical usage.” I’ll, of course, be putting all this to the test.

Should You Get The Surface Laptop Go 2?

The Laptop Go 2 can be suitable for various uses as a mid-range Windows laptop. It’s more feature-filled than a Chromebook since it’s running a full Windows OS, and it has some power inside.

It could be great for a student heading off to campus since you can use it in class to take notes, write papers, run experiments, and stream on it. But it’s also an option for someone who just wants a basic Windows laptop that sports a premium design and can handle most tasks.

Let’s Recap the Surface Laptop Go 2

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 isn’t a total redesign or a rethinking but rather an excellent quality of life update to the entry-level Surface laptop. With an 11th Gen chip inside and Windows 11 out of the box, it will be more ready to tackle more intense tasks and breeze through more everyday ones. I’m also stoked to see a similar design being kept since it is quite high-end and doesn’t scream out this is a budget laptop. You’re getting good looks here.

I’ll be back soon enough with a full review of the Surface Laptop Go 2, but for now, Microsoft is taking preorders, and this device starts at $599. It will begin shipping on June 7th in four fresh shades.

