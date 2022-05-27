Last-Minute Travel Deals for Memorial Day

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or looking to save some cash ahead of the summer slam, check out these hotel, cruise, and product deals.

It’s no secret that the travel industry was hit hard by the pandemic. 2020 was the worst year in tourism history with one billion fewer international arrivals according to the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer.

Even now, consumer travel spending is still 5% below 2019 levels, an improvement over the regression from Omicron in January, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Nearly six in 10 American are planning at least one trip despite rising gas prices, though American travelers say the gas prices will impact their decision to travel over the next six months.

With Memorial Day weekend deals springing into action, we’ve sourced some of the best travel deals you can snag. Whether you’re planning a sudden weekend getaway or looking to save some cash ahead of the summer slam, check out these deals from Expedia for great savings.

Expedia: Members get 20% off select hotels, plus savings on packages and cruises.

Book by May 31 and plan to travel by September 6 to get access to these great deals. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

Cruise Deals

Caribbean Cruises on Carnival: starting as low as $109/person for a four-night cruise to Cozumel.

Carnival’s "Fun Ships" are floating playgrounds for those looking for an adventurous escape while also allowing yourself to relax and experience the sheer bliss of traveling at sea.

Caribbean Cruises on Royal Caribbean: starting as low as $159/person for a four-night cruise.

Make up for lost vacation time on the world’s largest and most incredible ships. Enjoy an exciting range of onboard activities, from the Flowrider Surf simulator to an exclusive private destination -- Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Cruises to Europe on Azamara: starting at $878/person for 8-night cruises.

Azamara boasts that they offer a one-of-a-kind cruising experience to unparalleled destinations, far-from-the-usual ports -- with nearly half of all Azamara port stops featuring overnight or late-night stays. Sail to unique itineraries in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and South America, as well as special event cruises such as the British Open.

Hotel Deals

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort (average $206/night, originally $258; expedia.com)

This pet-friendly Orlando hotel features four restaurants, five outdoor pools, and a full-service spa. If you’re skipping the parks, there’s a 24-hour fitness center, a bar and lounge and poolside bar for other entertainment.

Wynn Las Vegas (average $319/night, originally $399; expedia.com)

A close jaunt to The Venetian, Fashion Show Mall, and Caesars Palace, the Wynn features 13 restaurants, a full-service spa, and a golf course. From the casino and outdoor pool to nightclubs and shows, this resort is offering a great booking deal.

Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun – All Inclusive (average $434/night, originally $1,000; expedia.com)

With a prime location on the beach, Live Aqua Beach Resort is located in Zona Hotelera, a neighborhood in Cancun. From shopping to popular attractions like Aquaworld, or enjoying a game at the Andres Quintana Stadium, you’ll love exploring the area. If you’re not interested in leaving the property, you can still enjoy a day at the beach, the full-service spa, or one of the property’s eight restaurants.

Travel Product Deals

European Travel Plug Adaptor ($14.99, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

This U.S. to Europe Plug Adapter is compatible with outlets in China, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Netherlands, Turkey, Iceland, Italy, Austria, Finland, and more.

Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Travel Pillow ($22.95, originally $27.59; amazon.com)

Get the sleep you deserve no matter if you're traveling by plane, train, or car. This travel neck pillow comes with memory foam earplugs, sleeping mask, and a carrying bag.

YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set ($14.49, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

We love these travel shoe bag sets because of the versatility. They can be used when packing for travel, carrying shoes to and from the gym, or simply keeping your shoes dust free in the closet. They can also be repurposed as makeup and toiletries bags.

Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase ($44.99, originally $89.99; target.com)

This Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase is currently 50% off and comes in seven different colors. With a 4.5-star rating, it's simplistic design and relatively low price make it an easy choice to make for traveling.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage - Medium, Checked ($156.22, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

If you're packing for a longer trip and need a medium sized bag, look nor further. Made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate, this bag also comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.

