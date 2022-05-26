Memorial Day Mattress Sales: Save on Beds, Pillows, Frames, and Sheets

We've done the hard work and have rounded up the best deals on mattresses this Memorial Day.

Along with being the kickoff to summer and a time for BBQs with friends and family, Memorial Day is also known for its mattress sales. Don’t wait until Black Friday to get the best deals – your back will thank you for it!

A good bed is critical to get on the right path for a good night's rest and a productive next day. And yes, even if you end up sleeping in because of how cozy it is. So we've done the hard work and have rounded up the best deals on mattresses this Memorial Day.

DreamCloud

Whether you’re after a mattress, a base or accessories, DreamCloud’s Memorial Day sale is worth a look. For starters, they’re bundling a DreamCloud hybrid mattress with a protector, sheets and two cooling pillows for as low as $699 for a Twin. This offer applies to a number of sizes and comes out to about $200 off with up to $499 in free items.

For Memorial Day 2022, Nectar offers a pretty wild bundle — you can get the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress with two pillows, a protector, and sheets for as low as $799 (down from $1,398). You can also save $199 on that mattress on its own and discounts on the Premier Memory Foam Mattress and the Premier Cooper Memory Foam Mattress.

GhostBed is taking 30% off its entire family of mattresses and discounting bundles with an adjustable base by 40%. For instance, you can score the hybrid GhostBed Flex for as much as $1,360 off (for a Split Kind). And with any mattress purchase, you'll get two free pillows and a weighted blanket if you spend over $1,500.

Sealy's bed-in-a-box brand, Cocoon, is offering 35% off a new mattress, including its Chill Memory Foam (starting at $499) and Chill Hybrid (starting at $739) options. They're also tossing in two pillows and sheets at no additional cost.

This Memorial Day, Purple is discounting mattresses by up to $300, and its Ascent Adjustable Base is up to $500 off. You can also save 20% on accessories like sheets, blankets, pillows, and even an eye mask! For example, if you're shopping for a Queen, you can get the original Purple Mattress for $1,249 — that's $150 off.

If you've been eyeing a Tempurpedic mattress or base, the brand's Memorial Day sale might be the time to buy. They're offering instant discounts and gifts across mattress and bed frames and discounting sheets, toppers, and pillows. Notably, you can save up to 40% on a Tempur-Essential Mattress and Power Base — that means a queen bed and base is just $2,099, down from $3,499.

Leesa is taking up to $700 off select mattresses and tossing in two free pillows. Here's how it breaks down — the original is up to $200 off, the Sapira Hybrid mattress is up to $400 off, and the Legend Hybrid mattress is seeing up to the full $700 off. Less is also discounting bundles by 20%, meaning you can score pillows, sheets, and duvets at a discount.

Now Zinus doesn't just make mattresses; they also offer outdoor patio sets, all-weather cushions, and a ton of items for your bedroom. This Memorial Day, they're offering up to 40% off various products. The Zinus Cooling Comfort Plus (a gel-based memory foam mattress) is down to $524 for a Queen, which is a savings of nearly $350.

While PillowCube doesn’t make mattresses, they do make some pretty epic pillows. Specifically, ones that are designed for side sleepers, since they fill in the shoulder gap. It’s a newer take on a pillow and it could help you sleep more comfortably and wake up without pain. It’s cooling by design as well and they also offer sheets, that believe it or not, cannot become untucked thanks to a zipper. Genius! And for Memorial Day, you can save 35% off on every product they make.

No, Brooklinen doesn't make beds, but you can never have too many sheets if you have a bed or get a new one. Or let's be real pillow cases. So for Memorial Day, Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide on every product they make. If you've been eyeing ultra-cozy linen sheets or want to get cashmere ones, now is a perfect time. You can even score deeper discounts in Brooklinen's last-call section.

