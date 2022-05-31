From Samsung and Apple to Purple and J.Crew, these are the best Memorial Day deals still available.

Memorial Day itself has come and gone, but deals across all sorts of products are still going strong. You can still upgrade the grill to make future summer BBQs a success, score a deal on a mattress to sleep better, turn your home into a smart home and look fabulous while doing it all.

And like we were doing all Memorial Day weekend, we’ve done the heavy lifting of finding the best deals and listing them out below.

Electronics

Amazon

You can still find savings on the entire Fire TV Omni line (the 65-inch TV is just $499.99) and other Fire TV models, along with Echo Frames, the Echo Show 15, and Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems.

Amazon is still home to a myriad of discounts on Apple products. The best and most popular sale we've found is the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS for as low as $329 and you can also find savings on every AirPods model.

If you're after a pair of true wireless earbuds with no risk of falling off, the Powerbeats Pro with earhooks are nearly 30% off at just $179.95 in black, pink, blue, cream, red or navy. Beats Flex are also just $49.99, while the over-ear Studio3 headphones are down to just $199.99.

Bose is currently discounting a number of headphones and earbuds including the over-ear QuietComfort 45s and the QuietComfort Earbuds.

You can save 15% on the Eve Energy Strip, which is a HomeKit enabled outlet strip that gives you hands-free control and lets you monitor energy.

This at-home kickboxing and boxing fitness solution is offering up to $100 off this Memorial Day for nurses, teachers, veterans, military members and first responders.

At BestBuy, you can score up to $400 off any Partial Sun Furrion Aurora outdoor smart TVs. And we just called the Furrion Aurora the most versatile option in our Best Outdoor TVs of 2022 guide.

Hisense's 2022 U7G ULED TVs sport a sharp, vibrant picture and support HDR, Dolby Vision visual standards. Better yet, these brand new TVs are discounted in the 65-inch ($798, originally $1,099.99) and 75-inch ($1,098, originally $1,199.99) on Amazon.

This weekend you can save up to 70% on a variety of HP devices like Pavilion laptops, Envy desktops, monitors, full all-in-one Windows PCs, and even on printers.

Looking to upgrade your TV and want a great picture? Right now, you can score an LG OLED with epic contrast points and vibrant color pops for as low as $996.99 for a 48-inch. That's over $500 off and LG is also discounting the 55-inch ($1,096.99), 65-inch ($1,596.99), 77-inch ($2,596.99), and the massive 83-inch ($4,496.99).

Score up to 65% off across Lenovo’s entire product portfolio including laptops, desktops, all-in-one, Motorola smartphones, Chromebooks, Gaming PCs and tons of accessories.

For Memorial Day, you can score a $15 discount on orders over $50 with code MEMORIAL15. We're big fans of Nomad's mobile accessories and really like the Sport Slim Band for the Apple Watch.

Currently you can score a DualSense wireless controller for just $59.99. There are also a variety of games — Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Marvel's Spider-Man— seeing some sharp discounts.

For Memorial Day, Samsung is taking up to $1,000 off its entire product portfolio. Meaning you find savings on the rotating Sero TV, the AirDresser, and a bevy of phones.

New customers opting for Verizon, as well as existing customers, on a 5G Unlimited plan can get a free 5G-capable phone with an eligible device trade-in.

Mattresses

Brooklinen is letting you take 15% off every product they make -- like sheets, robes, towels, and pillow cases -- through Memorial Day.

Right now you can save up to 35% off every mattress that Cocoon by Sealy makes -- meaning you can get a Memory Foam mattress for as low as $499.

GhostBed is discounting its mattresses by 30% and if you bundle a bed with a base you can save 40%.

Looking for a new mattress? Lessa is offering up to $700 off a mattress and including two free pillows with a purchase of one.

You can save up to $300 on any Purple mattress, up to $500 on a frame or base and 20% off various bedroom accessories this Memorial Day.

PillowCube is discounting all of its pillows, sheets and blankets by 35% right now.

Appliances and Home

Shop up to 40% off select products from the Amazon Outlet, from closet organizers and kitchen supplies to furniture and carpet shampooers.

This Memorial Day you can score 10% off Branch Furniture’s “Work-From-Home” collection which includes chairs and standing desks.

Samsung is offering discounts across its family of appliances this Memorial Day weekend including the Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum, Bespoke French Door refrigerators, gas ranges, and washers and dryers.

Stoke your summer with up to $100 off Spirit gas grills, a limited time offer.

Save an average of 25% off of home and patio during Walmart's Memorial Day savings event.

Fashion and Beauty

Cole Haan

This Memorial Day, you can save 50% on an Alo Moves yearly subscription. This online-only fitness service lets you take yoga and meditation classes from wherever you see fit.

Take up to 50% off select styles.

BaubleBar has added dozens of new items to its sale section which starts at just $10.

Take up to 50% off select men and women's styles, ending today.

Free shipping on orders over $49 with code 49SHIP.

Foot Locker is taking up to 40% off all sorts of shoes like slip-on Vans, classic Crocs, Nike slides, and Adidas sneakers.

Get an extra 50% off sale style with code SHOPSALE at checkout.

Shop Lane Bryant doorbusters, with dresses starting at $35, and take up to 50% off of shoes and accessories.

Take 20% off with code MDW20 during Naadam's extended Memorial Day sale. Some exclusions apply, see site for details.

Right now you can save an extra 25% off on sale styles at Perry Ellis.

Ugg is offering up to 50% off select styles including the TikTok (and celebrity famous) Classic Ultra Mini boot, sandals, sneakers, and a myriad of clothing.

Take 25% off sitewide during UNTUCKit’s extended Memorial Day event. And best of all, this discount will auto-apply at checkout.

Take 30% off of your entire purchase, now through May 31.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.