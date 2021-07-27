New Program Offers Meal Deliveries for Military Caregivers Through DoorDash

Food and comfort for struggling military caregivers can now be just a click away, thanks to a new partnership between the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and DoorDash. (DASH) - Get Report

The program is slated to provide $25,000 in meal assistance to military caregiver families in moments of crisis. It will operate via DoorDash’s Community Credits program and will offer meal deliveries to any military or veteran families that are caring for a loved one that has been impacted by a service-related injury or illness.

The program’s community credits will be made available to families that are experiencing financial stress, acute medical challenges, or other unexpected hardships that might make finding immediate access to an affordable meal particularly difficult.

“DoorDash is honored to join forces with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to serve military caregivers and families during times of uncertainty and need,” said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, vice president of Communications & Policy at DoorDash. “We are proud to empower those facing medical, financial, and other challenges by providing access to food, essentials, and more, so that they can devote time to doing more of what really matters: supporting their families and communities.”

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation works to support 5.5 million military caregivers in the U.S. who care for America’s ill, injured, or otherwise wounded service members and veterans on the home front. Whether they’re a friend, family member, parent, or a spouse, military caregivers are often responsible for managing the domestic and financial obligations of their military and veteran loved ones. As these caregivers work to provide an income that is expansive enough to cover a broad range of costs (including childcare, household bills and legal fees), families can find themselves inundated with financial burdens that put them at sudden risk of hunger or homelessness. With this partnership, help can be right at their fingertips.

“The Elizabeth Dole Foundation understands the unique challenges our country’s military caregivers face every single day,” says Steve Schwab, CEO of Elizabeth Dole Foundation. “Thanks to our partners at DoorDash, we’re able to step in and provide meals to caregivers and their families when they need it most – at the hospital, in times of crisis or natural disasters, or when they can’t afford to put dinner on the table.”

To become eligible for this offer, military and veteran caregivers can register at HiddenHeroes.org. Caregivers can also join the Hidden Heroes Caregiver Community (HHCC) Facebook group, which will be updated with information about how to access the DoorDash meal gift cards in the coming weeks.

