March Best Buys

Spring is on the way, and so are some good deals—here's what to look for in March

To me, March has always felt like the month of new beginnings and change. We spring forward and change our clocks. On March 20 spring begins. And we tend to start our spring cleaning in March with an out-with-the old and in-with-the-new attitude.

Luckily, this month you can find sales on items that will help you shift into spring and save money in the process. Here are some of the deals you can find during the 31 days of March.

March is National Frozen Food Month. You will find deals not only at your grocery store but manufacturers of frozen food products will be offering special promotions and coupons. Make sure to follow your favorite brands on their social media platforms so you will have access to these special deals. Also, make sure you sign up for your grocery store’s loyalty program to ensure you get the deals at checkout. If you want to start the new season with a renewed take on eating healthy, frozen fruits and veggies might be a good place to start.

For any crafters out there, this is your month. March is National Craft Month and many crafting stores celebrate with exceptional sales. Check with your favorite stores to see if they are doing any virtual crafting classes or demos. Michael's is offering classes and events online for adults and teens, while kids ages 3 and up can join in at the Kids Club online to try out new projects. It is also a fun way to connect and do a project with your kids and grandchildren.

Golf clubs. If you are in the market for a new set of golf clubs, now is the time. As new models and designs start to hit the market, stores need to make room, which means older inventory is often marked down. One of the best places to find a deal is by checking at resale shops such as Play It Again Sports that specialize in sporting goods at well below retail prices. Many times, people will try to sell their gently used clubs through a resale shop to help cover the expense of a new set. This translates into significant deals and savings for resale shop customers.

’Tis the season of planting and gardening. You will find lower prices on gardening supplies, tools and plants. Be sure to find out the guarantee and exchange program offered by your gardening supply store. There are also gardening clubs and groups that share ideas, seeds and clippings.

Winter gear. As the snow starts to melt this month, so will the prices on ski and winter sports gear. Look for additional savings on items and take advantage of any loyalty programs your retailer offers.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her moneysaving tips on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.