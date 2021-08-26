August 26, 2021
Want to Live Abroad? This is Where Expats Are Happiest
How do 59 countries rank among expats for quality of life, finances, career, making friends and handling the pandemic? These are the best and worst countries for living abroad.
Living in a new country isn’t always easy, especially when a global pandemic hits, resulting in a long period of economic uncertainty around the world.

To shed some light on what it’s like to live and work abroad in such volatile circumstances, InterNations, a global networking and information site for expats, conducted their annual survey with Covid-19 as their focus. For their Expat Insider 2021 survey, InterNations asked 12,240 expats of 174 different nationalities and living in 186 countries or territories worldwide to evaluate life abroad according to 37 rating factors, from the local air quality to their financial situation.

Only countries with more than 50 participants were included in the final ranking, resulting in a total of 59. They also surveyed 6,334 locals — many former expats and some planning to relocate — asking questions about the Covid-19 pandemic, which in many cases disrupted their relocation plans or prompted them to return home earlier than intended.

Some of the best places from past surveys remained in the top of the rankings. Taiwan maintained the No. 1 spot from 2019, with top-notch marks for both affordability and the quality of local healthcare, among other factors. It’s likely expats had a greater appreciation of healthcare during a global health emergency.

People move abroad for a variety of reasons, according to this survey, some of those reasons include a job, to seek a better quality of life, education, to retire or for love. 

Along with the answer to the question “How satisfied are you with life abroad in general?” respondents were asked to rate their expat life in four categories:

  • Quality of life, which asks about leisure options, personal happiness, travel & transportation, health & well-being, safety & security, digital life and the quality of the environment
  • ease of settling in, which addresses feeling at home, finding friends and language issues,
  • personal finance
  • working abroad, which includes things like career prospects  and job security.

Based on the InterNations survey, here are the 20 best countries for expats, followed by the 10 worst.

Expats in Taiwan feel extremely safe, and 83% of respondents said they are satisfied with their job security (compared with 61% globally.) More than 80% are happy with their job, their life in general, and the state of the local economy. Furthermore, 96% of expats rate the quality of medical care positively.“The Taiwanese healthcare system truly considers people as human beings instead of mere numbers,” said one expat from Chile.

1. Taiwan

Expats in Taiwan feel extremely safe, and 83% of respondents said they are satisfied with their job security (compared with 61% globally.) More than 80% are happy with their job, their life in general, and the state of the local economy. Furthermore, 96% of expats rate the quality of medical care positively.“The Taiwanese healthcare system truly considers people as human beings instead of mere numbers,” said one expat from Chile.

