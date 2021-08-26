Want to Live Abroad? This is Where Expats Are Happiest

How do 59 countries rank among expats for quality of life, finances, career, making friends and handling the pandemic? These are the best and worst countries for living abroad.

Living in a new country isn’t always easy, especially when a global pandemic hits, resulting in a long period of economic uncertainty around the world.

To shed some light on what it’s like to live and work abroad in such volatile circumstances, InterNations, a global networking and information site for expats, conducted their annual survey with Covid-19 as their focus. For their Expat Insider 2021 survey, InterNations asked 12,240 expats of 174 different nationalities and living in 186 countries or territories worldwide to evaluate life abroad according to 37 rating factors, from the local air quality to their financial situation.

Only countries with more than 50 participants were included in the final ranking, resulting in a total of 59. They also surveyed 6,334 locals — many former expats and some planning to relocate — asking questions about the Covid-19 pandemic, which in many cases disrupted their relocation plans or prompted them to return home earlier than intended.

Some of the best places from past surveys remained in the top of the rankings. Taiwan maintained the No. 1 spot from 2019, with top-notch marks for both affordability and the quality of local healthcare, among other factors. It’s likely expats had a greater appreciation of healthcare during a global health emergency.

People move abroad for a variety of reasons, according to this survey, some of those reasons include a job, to seek a better quality of life, education, to retire or for love.

Along with the answer to the question “How satisfied are you with life abroad in general?” respondents were asked to rate their expat life in four categories:

Quality of life, which asks about leisure options, personal happiness, travel & transportation, health & well-being, safety & security, digital life and the quality of the environment

ease of settling in, which addresses feeling at home, finding friends and language issues,

personal finance

working abroad, which includes things like career prospects and job security.

Based on the InterNations survey, here are the 20 best countries for expats, followed by the 10 worst.