It’s not a great time to get a deal on a car. Prices are high. Inventory is low. Some models are backordered. Dealers aren’t likely to negotiate. Interest rates on loans are higher.

The average new car price in the U.S. was $45,927 in March, according to Kelley Blue Book. If you could get a $7,500 tax credit on a new car, it would help, right?

With gas prices going through the roof, more people are looking to electric cars. There are more electric models to choose from than ever, and lots of them are eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

There’s nothing easy about the IRS tax code, so before plunking down the price of a new EV, check with a tax professional and read up on it first. The credit only applies to the first 200,000 eligible vehicles sold by an automaker, and companies like Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report have already passed that point. Plug-in hybrids also can qualify for the credit, so Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report is approaching the 200,000 limit, too.

There may also be state and local tax credits or incentives for an EV purchase where you live.

Here are 30 electric cars now available new on the U.S. market as of April 2022. There are economical ones, SUVs, trucks and luxury cars for every taste. We included their sticker price followed by the cost if you got the full federal tax credit.

Nissan Nissan Leaf Starts at: $27,400

After $7,500 tax credit: $19,900

Horsepower: 147

Combined fuel economy: 111 MPGe

Estimated range: 149 miles MINI USA Mini Cooper SE Starts at: $29,900

After $7,500 tax credit: $22,400

Horsepower: 181

Combined fuel economy: 110 MPGe

Estimated range: 114 miles Chevrolet Chevrolet Bolt EV Starts at: $31,500

After $7,500 tax credit: Does not qualify

Horsepower: 200

Combined fuel economy: 120 MPGe

Estimated range: 259 miles Mazda Mazda MX-30 Starts at: $33,470

After $7,500 tax credit: $25,970

Horsepower: 143

Combined fuel economy: 92 MPGe

Estimated range: 100 miles Chevrolet Chevrolet Bolt EUV Starts at: $33,500

After $7,500 tax credit: Does not qualify

Horsepower: 200

Combined fuel economy: 115 MPGe

Estimated range: 247 miles Hyundai Hyundai Kona Electric Starts at: $34,000

After $7,500 tax credit: $26,500

Horsepower: 201

Combined fuel economy: 120 MPGe

Estimated range: 258 miles Kia Kia Niro EV Starts at: $39,990

After $7,500 tax credit: $32,490

Horsepower: 201

Combined fuel economy: 112 MPGe

Estimated range: 239 miles Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.4 Starts at: $40,760

After $7,500 tax credit: $33,170

Horsepower: 201

Combined fuel economy: 99 MPGe

Estimated range: 260 miles Kia Kia EV6 Starts at: $40,900

After $7,500 tax credit: $33,400

Horsepower: 167

Combined fuel economy: 117 MPGe

Estimated range: 232 miles Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5 Starts at: $43,650

After $7,500 tax credit: $36,150

Horsepower: 168

Combined fuel economy: 110 MPGe

Estimated range: 220 miles Ford Ford Mustang Mach-E Starts at: $43,895

After $7,500 tax credit: $36,395

Horsepower: 266

Combined fuel economy: 103 MPGe

Estimated range: 247 miles Audi Audi Q4 e-tron Starts at: $43,900

After $7,500 tax credit: $36,400

Horsepower: 295

Combined fuel economy: 95 MPGe

Estimated range: 241 miles Shutterstock Tesla Model 3 Starts at: $44,990

After $7,500 tax credit: Does not qualify

Horsepower: 283

Combined fuel economy: 132 MPGe

Estimated range: 272 miles Polestar Polestar 2 Starts at: $45,900

After $7,500 tax credit: $38,400

Horsepower: 231

Combined fuel economy: 107 MPGe

Estimated range: 270 miles Tesla Tesla Model Y Long Range Starts at: $53,940

After $7,500 tax credit: Does not qualify

Horsepower: 480

Combined fuel economy: 122 MPGe

Estimated range: 330 miles Volvo USA Volvo XC40 Recharge Starts at: $55,300

After $7,500 tax credit: $47,800

Horsepower: 402

Combined fuel economy: 85 MPGe

Estimated range: 223 miles BMW BMW i4 eDrive40 Starts at: $55,400

After $7,500 tax credit: $47,900

Horsepower: 335 hp

Fuel economy: 109 city / 108 highway

Estimated range: 301 miles Volvo Volvo C40 Recharge Starts at: $58,750

After $7,500 tax credit: $51,250

Horsepower: 402

Combined fuel economy: 87 MPGe

Estimated range: 226 miles Audi USA Audi e-tron Starts at: $65,900

After $7,500 tax credit: $58,400

Horsepower: 402

Combined fuel economy: 78 MPGe

Estimated range: 222 miles Rivian Rivian R1T Starts at: $67,500

After $7,500 tax credit: $60,000

Horsepower: 600+

Combined fuel economy: 70 MPGe

Estimated range: 260+ miles Jaguar Jaguar I-Pace Starts at: $69,900

After $7,500 tax credit: $62,400

Horsepower: 394

Combined fuel economy: 76 MPGe

Estimated range: 234 miles Rivian Rivian R1S Starts at: $72,500

After $7,500 tax credit: $65,000

Horsepower: 600+

Combined fuel economy: N/A

Estimated range: 260+ miles Lucid Lucid Air Pure Starts at: $77,400

After $7,500 tax credit: $69,900

Horsepower: 480

Combined fuel economy: N/A

Estimated range: 406 miles Porsche Porsche Taycan Starts at: $82,700

After $7,500 tax credit: $75,200

Horsepower: 321

Combined fuel economy: 79 MPGe

Estimated range: 200 miles BMW BMW iX xDrive50 Starts at: $83,200

After $7,500 tax credit: $75,700

Horsepower: 516

Fuel economy: 86 city/87 hwy

Estimated range: 324 miles Tesla Tesla Model S Starts at: $94,990

After $7,500 tax credit: Does not qualify

Horsepower: 670

Combined fuel economy: 120 MPGe

Estimated range: 405 miles Tesla Tesla Model X Starts at: $98,940

After $7,500 tax credit: Does not qualify

Horsepower: 670

Combined fuel economy: 102 MPGe

Estimated range: 348 miles Mercedes-Benz Mercedes EQS Starts at: $102,310

After $7,500 tax credit: $94,810

Horsepower: 329

Combined fuel economy: 97 MPGe

Estimated range: 350 miles Audi Audi e-tron GT Starts at: $102,400

After $7,500 tax credit: $94,900

Horsepower: 469

Combined fuel economy: 82 MPGe

Estimated range: 238 miles GM GMC Hummer EV Pickup Starts at: $110,295

After $7,500 tax credit: Does not qualify

Horsepower: 1,000

Combined fuel economy: N/A

Estimated range: N/A

Other EVs Coming Soon:

The Toyota bZ4X Toyota

Toyota’s new bZ4X starts at $42,000, but is currently available only in some states and in extremely limited quantities, according to Toyota. Toyota is also reaching the threshold of EV sales this summer that will disqualify the company for the federal tax credit, Electrek reports.

The 2022 Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report F-150 Lighting is on the market starting at $39,974, but Ford has closed orders for it for 2022. Ford EVs are still eligible for the $7,500 tax credit.

Subaru’s Solterra, starting at $44,995, is coming this year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is coming in the mid part of this year, priced around $85,000-$100,000, according to Consumer Reports.

Genesis will start delivering its GV60 EV this year, priced somewhere around $55,000, according to Car and Driver.

Later in 2022, look for the Fisker Ocean (FSR) - Get Fisker Inc Class A Report, Lexus RZ and the VinFast VF8 and VF9.

The Cadillac Lyriq comes in early 2023.

Also in spring 2023 Chevy expects to release its Silverado EV and in fall 2023 the Chevy Equinox.

In late 2023, California electric vehicle startup Indi will launch its first model, the Indi One.

Tesla's Cybertruck is now planned for 2023 at the earliest, and look for the Tesla Roadster in 2024.

PlugStar has a shopping assistant to help you find an EV that fits your needs and budget. You can search for incentives in your area by plugging your Zip Code into this tool at Electricforall.org.

Sources: Consumer Reports, Edmunds, FuelEconomy.gov, Electrek, Visual Capitalist.