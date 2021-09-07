September 7, 2021
Sending Your Kids Back to School? Consider This Tax Break

The Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC) can pay for undergraduate, graduate and professional degree courses. According to the IRS, it also includes courses to acquire or improve job skills

Sending Kids to College, Sponsored by TurboTax

According to TurboTax, "the most generous tax breaks for college costs are the American Opportunity Tax Credit and Lifetime Learning Credit, which offset your tax bill dollar-for-dollar compared to a tax deduction that merely reduces the amount of income subject to tax." 

