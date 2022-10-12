Studies show that a sedentary lifestyle can actually have a bigger negative impact on health than a bad diet. Working a desk job pays the bills but offers little in the way of opportunities for getting some exercise. Nobody wants to spend their lunch break working out, and it takes a lot of extra energy to hit the gym after a long day of work.

Instead of cutting into your free time why not exercise your legs while you sit at your desk with the LifePro under-desk elliptical. Best of all it's on-sale for just shy of $130 on Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This stationary elliptical comes with an LCD monitor for leg recovery and therapy. Amazon

This pedal exerciser mimics a bicycle by providing eight levels of resistance to simulate everything from a casual ride through the park to an uphill grind.

By keeping your muscles engaged and your blood flowing while you sit at your desk, you’ll feel energized. Say goodbye to that persistent lethargy that always creeps in after lunch and hello to a natural burst of energy.

Physical activity is also shown to increase our brain’s endorphin production, so by doing a simple leg workout throughout the day, you’ll actually enjoy the time at your desk more than usual. You can also pedal while you binge-watch your favorite show, so you won’t feel groggy and guilty after multiple hours of streaming.

This convenient under-desk elliptical from LifePro is discrete, portable, and easy to use.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.