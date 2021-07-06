TheStreet home
Famous CEOs and Their Successors (Video List)

Andy Jassy officially took the reigns from Jeff Bezos as the new Amazon AMZN CEO on July 5. Let's take a look at some other iconic CEOs and their successors.

Legendary CEOs and Their Successors:

  • Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Satya Nadella became the third CEO in the company's history in 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU): Founder Chip Wilson created the brand in 1998, and Christine Day served as the company's CEO from 2008 through 2013.
  • General Electric Company (GE): Jack Welch served as chairman and CEO of General Electric between 1981 and 2001 until Jeffrey Immelt took over as CEO from 2001 through 2017.
  • Apple Inc. (AAPL): Following the legendary Apple founder Steve Jobs, Tim Cook took over as Apple CEO in 2011.

