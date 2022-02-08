Valentine’s Day Deals: Grab These Last-Minute Sales

It’s coming down to the final days to order your loved one a gift and still have it arrive on time for Valentine's Day. Unless you’re settling for supermarket flowers and a box of chocolates (both perfectly serviceable gifts on short notice), we’ve pulled together a few unique deals that may add a little spice to your gifting this year.

If you’re not risking a dinner date out in public this year, here are some delicious food and comfortable lounging options perfect for your partner, parents, or kids.

Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Can’t Go Wrong With The Classics

Fossil: Fossil is currently having a flash sale on jewelry, including necklace, earrings, bracelets and watches.

Godiva: Get free shipping on orders $25+ and order by Feb. 8 for guaranteed Valentine’s Day delivery. Use code FREESHIP25 at checkout.

Jared: 20% off storewide now through Feb. 10.

Kay Jewelers: Hosting a 25-50% off sale on bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings. Offers are valid through Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

PickUpFlowers.com: International flower delivery available for Valentine’s Day, including same day delivery options for those last minute “oh no” moments. Get up to 15% off on Valentine’s Day gift collections with code VDAY15.

ProFlowers: Valentine’s Day flash sale has started. Get up to 30% off select items through noon CT today. You still have time to order though; if you’re feeling like a little extra goes a long way, select Feb. 10 to Feb. 13 early deliveries to avoid increased delivery fees.

Walgreens: $2 off 2 Hallmark Valentine’s Day cards and same day delivery or pickup.

Feeling Beautiful

AHAVA: This brand caught our eye, not only because of their 30% off sitewide sale with code LOVE30, but that they claim to be vegan, responsibility sourced and skin friendly as they transform the Dead Sea wonders into skincare.

American Eagle: If you’re already dreaming of your summer travel, now is the time to stock up. Get up to 30% off swim fashions and a free $25 gift card when you spend $75+ on gift cards. Get 25% off jeans and joggers for men and women. You can find more inspiration at the women’s Valentine’s Day shop.

Anthropologie: Get 25% off select beauty products, online only. From silk lashes and to gel eye masks, beautiful candles and body scrubs, you’ll find something for every beauty lover on your list.

BeautyBrands.com: You don’t have to break the bank to show your galentine how much you care. Take 20% off select items.

Clinique: Get up to 25% off select items for Clinique’s Valentine’s Day sale.

Hugo Boss Fragrance: You can find men's fragrance, BOSS The Scent, and its women's fragrance, BOSS Ma Vie, on Amazon.

L’Occitane En Provence: Heart-to-Heart gift boxes – keep one half, give the other to someone special.

Something Spicy

Soma: If you’re looking for fashionable and functional bras, briefs, robes and pajama sets, look no further.

Urban Outfitters: Check out the UO Love Shop for everything from lingerie to heart-shaped mini waffle makers. Select items in the men’s underwear and lounge sets are 2 for $15.

Victoria’s Secret: Get it by Valentine’s Day – free express shipping on $75+ orders. Get 30% off teddies and body suits, some exclusions apply. It’s that’s a little too risqué, check out their cozy robes and slippers which are now on sale.

If You’re Hungry

Chicago Steak Company: Two active offers depending on your mood. Use promo code VAL129 to get free shipping, Italian dark chocolate pastries and steak seasoning free on orders $129+. Use promo code VAL199 to get the same offer plus 2 Maryland Crab cakes on orders $199+.

Grill Masters Club: Subscriptions starting at $27.99/month, non-renewing orders available. Grill Masters Club sends curated BBQ goods right to your door. Taste the different regions of BBQ flavoring with sauces, rubs, wood chips, hot sauces, grilling accessories and more. Get 20% off your first box on 3-, 6- or 12-month Valentine’s Day orders with code LOVE20.

Omaha Steaks: Get free shipping on a $149+ order.

Restaurant.com: Save on a dinner and a movie date. Get 2 movie tickets and $100 restaurant.com e-gift card for only $30. Deal ends Feb 18.

VitalChoice.com: Save 10% on bulk and value seafood packs using code BULK22 at checkout. You can also save 30% on this winter sale using code WINTER30 at checkout, which includes Dungeness crab legs, Wild Pacific Lingcod, organic grass-fed beef and more.

Give the Gift of Lounge

Amazon Home: We love the handwoven home décor that adds a unique flair to any room. Not limited to just home, you can also find handcrafted jewelry and totes as well.

Gravity Blankets: Up to 30% off sitewide; get 25% off robes and masks, 30% off mattresses, pillows, duvets, and sheets.

GreaterGood.com: Shop the winter essentials sale from fleece jackets and hand-loomed Alpaca scarves, to travel mugs and clog slippers. Any of these gifts are sure to make your favorite person feel just a little cozier this winter.

Jennifer Adams: Get 30% off robes, faux fur throws and weighted blankets. Use code VDAY22 at checkout.

Lacoste: Spread love with a touch of croc and free shipping. From matching wool sweaters and bomber jackets to parkas and polos, you can find up to 50% off select items from the curated Valentine’s Day gift guide on Lacoste.

Something Useful

Amazon

AirOasis: While not the most sensual gift on the list, if you’ve been eyeing air purifiers, you can snag $100 off your purchase now through February 14th.

Copper Cure Store: A beautiful set of 4 copper hammered mugs with bonus straw and coasters for $39.97. Get an additional 7% off when you apply the coupon on the Amazon sale page.

JCPenney: You can find everything, gifts for her, gifts for him, kids and baby, galentine’s gifts and more. Use code BEMINE6 to get an extra 20% off, sale ends February 14.

Philips: Share the love with up to 40% off for Valentine’s Day. From electric shavers to kitchen appliances, you can be sure to find a gift for your handyman (or woman) in your life.