Last-Minute Gift Ideas for 2020

Most people would agree this has been one of the most difficult years of their lives.

Gift-giving this year is trending for sentimental gifts that focus on connection with family and friends. We’re down to the wire here, but there is still time to create wonderful Christmas memories for people who are important to you. Here are some ideas to help your inner Santa with some last-minute gift ideas.

You can use some of the “new normal” ways of shopping to your advantage when shopping last-minute. You can go online right now and order gifts for curbside pickup. Target (TGT) - Get Report, Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report, Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report, and Lowe’s (LOW) - Get Report are just some of many retailers that are offering curbside pickup. You can check online with your favorite stores to see who is offering it.

Photo shops at pharmacies like CVS (CVS) - Get Report and Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report all have same-day pick-up for your photo gifts. I did this last year and it was not only simple and fast, but one of the most appreciated gifts I gave. You can create things like photo books that you put together at home, submit, and pick up. Look for savings coupons because these stores usually run great promotions.

Subscriptions are a gift that can keep giving all year round. Magazines and newspapers are great gift ideas, but there are other subscriptions as well. The Sill offers a monthly plant subscription which gives the recipient a new sill-ready plant each month. There are a variety of choices and plans.

Consider buying any wine you will be giving as a gift from your local restaurants. Many are sitting on bottles of wine that would usually sell while people are dining in their establishment. It is a great way to support a local business while giving a gift or two.

Give the gift of books and socialization. Marie Claire offers a Read with MC Book Club. At under $10 a month, the service picks out five reads each month; you choose which one you want to read. Choose to gift a three-month membership, a six-month membership, or a year. You can also give the gift of endless eBooks by giving someone a subscription to kindle unlimited.

If you want to pamper yourself or someone else while helping your local economy, many salons are offering facials to go. For example, one salon in the Bay Area offers take-home facials—everything you need for a luxurious take-home facial. Check what salons are offering in your area.

Giving the gift of learning something new just might be one of the best gifts you can give. With Master Class, students learn from some of the world's best in comedy, photography, filmmaking, cooking, and more. Right now, the service is offering a deal where if you buy one annual membership, you'll get one free.

If you want to give the gift of getting organized, this monthly service from Silk + Sonder might be the answer. Silk + Sonder delivers a box designed to boost creativity while at the same time keeping you calm. The gift box includes a journal, habit tracker, a calendar spreads and a year of their monthly issues.

A gift that gives back and is always appreciated is the symbolic adoption of an animal through the World Wildlife Fund. This organization helps to save endangered species around the world. You get a “coming soon” certificate. And when you sign up you get a stuffed toy that looks like the animal you’ve adopted.