16 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts on Amazon

We've found 16 great last-minute Father’s Day gifts on Amazon, which can still arrive in time as long as you're a Prime Member.

Father’s Day is this Sunday, Jun. 19, and you may have waited just slightly too long to order. Have you been looking for that perfect gift for your loved ones but never quite found exactly what you’re looking for? Or perhaps you’re like me and ordered a few customizable things (like getting your husband’s face on socks) that will take longer than expected to arrive, so you need a few more items to round out the gift haul.

We’re pulling out all the stops and digging to find gold for these last-minute Father’s Day gifts on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, which can still arrive in time (as long as you're a Prime Member). From your tech-lover who can’t ever have enough accessories, your fitness enthusiast, your foodie, or your fashion-forward finder, here are some of our favorite gifts to show your loved ones you care.

Don’t hesitate too long – you should order today to get your gifts to arrive on time.

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($27.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The most popular smart speaker with Alexa in the line, this Echo Dot a no-frills gift that has voice control, plays music, answers questions, and can control other smart home devices. It’s a great add-on if you already have other Amazon devices in the home or even a first-time starter option.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

This is the latest generation of the Fire TV devices, which includes Alexa Voice Remote. Give the gift of streaming with movies and TV shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, Showtime and more. The compact design plugs directly into an HDMI port behind the TV, so your content can travel along with you.

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

This is a great option for the Dad always on-the-go. Just like most other fitness trackers on the market, it includes metrics like heart rate, sleep score, blood oxygen levels and workouts, as well as other smartwatch functions like receiving text notifications. After the trial, there is a monthly fee to use some of the nicer functions. Reviewers say the accuracy leaves a little to be desired in comparison with other brands like Fitbit, but the price point is perfect if you’re looking for a replacement or something simple to keep you moving throughout the day.

Gifts for Tech Lovers

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Earbuds ($228, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Whether it’s for the outdoors and adventuring, or simply trying to drown out the noise while working from home, we love these Sony Noise Canceling Earbuds. With excellent sound quality, clear voice detection, speak-to-chat technology that reduces volume during conversations and IPX4 water resistance, they are worth every penny for their function and style.

Bose Frames Tempo ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)

I’ve been testing these out, and they are a really fun alternative to play with for any tech lover. The sound quality is quite surprising, it packs a lot of punch for such a small space. The Tempo sport glasses also come with different types of lenses and nose bridges to fit most face shapes – and while I found them a little wide for my face, and my husband found them a little small, they fit most normal-sized heads. They won’t be your everyday pair of sunglasses, but they are fun when outdoors; they are an ideal pair when exercising, sitting by the pool or on the beach, or simply doing yardwork.

Satechi Doc5 Multi-Device Charging Station ($59.99; amazon.com)

We have one of the Satechi multi-device charging stations in our household, which is how I know it’s a useful, practical and appreciated gift. We use it non-stop every single day. With a multitude of electronics owned by kids and adults, there’s a never-ending cycle of phones, Airpods, and tablets on the charging station.

Gifts for Sports and Outdoor Lovers

Pickleball Paddles With Balls ($42.49, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This pickleball set comes with four paddles, three outdoor balls, three indoor balls, and a carrying bag.

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar ($499, originally $749; amazon.com)

For your fitness enthusiast, check out this Bowflex curl bar addition to his at-home gym. The bar dial is adjustable from 20 to 80 pounds, or get the upgrade for four additional weights.

Phigolf WGT Edition Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator ($206.47, originally $259.99; amazon.com)

If he’s constantly looking to practice his golf swing or play a few rounds, but never seems to have the time, check out this digital golf swing simulator. It offers a number of different courses and environments to play, can connect players with users worldwide, and is easy to operate. It works with both Android and iOS, the E6 Connect app, Topgolf App, and Phigolf App.

Waterdrop Water Filter Straw and Filtration System ($30.59, originally $35.99; amazon.com)

A fun gift option for the avid camper and hiker. This kit includes a personal water filter straw, portable gravity-fed water bag, and reusable collapsible water bag. Waterdrop outdoor filters allow each outdoor enthusiast to access sustainable and clean drinking water in nature, so say farewell to plastic bottles.

TOLOCO Massage Gun ($74.99, originally $119; amazon.com)

It’s a sad state as you get older – even sleeping wrong can mean aches and pain for the rest of your day. If you’re looking for a massage gun that won’t break the bank, check out this TOLOCO massage gun. It has 10 replaceable massage heads, lightweight design, and has three different intensity settings. Save an extra 5% when you apply a coupon on the product page before checkout.

Gifts for Food Lovers

Deluxe Festive Gift Tower ($40.91; amazon.com)

An oldie but goodie, you can’t go wrong when your loved ones have a sweet tooth. This gift box tower includes an assortment of snacks, chocolate, sweets and more. All baskets are certified Kosher.

Godiva Chocolatier Patisserie Dessert Truffles ($32; amazon.com)

This 12-piece Godiva chocolate gift box has an assortment of gourmet milk, white, and dark chocolate truffles with classic Belgian fillings. You can also get 50% off gift wrap service with code GIFTWRAP50 at checkout.

Gifts for the Fashionable Guys

Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa Polarized Sunglasses (starting at $151; amazon.com)

Please your fashion-forward loved one with a pair of ultra-sleek Ray-Ban or Oakley's for the summer. Whether he’s into boating, fishing or simply can’t stand to walk outside without a stylish pair of sunnies, these are sure to please anyone.

Armani Exchange Men’s Watch ($87.99, originally $200; amazon.com)

Armani Exchange watches are perfect for those that want a watch that reflects their individual style – choose from leather, steel, or silicone bands, and gold, blue, and black watch faces. These watches are also water resistant up to 50 meters (165 feet) for short periods of swimming.

Fossil Leather RFID Flip ID Wallet ($38, originally $65; amazon.com)

There’s nothing more simple or stylish than a leather wallet. Made from 100% cow hide leather, this wallet includes an RFID blocking lining to protect credit cards from scanning.

