Finding the right Bluetooth speaker is a tricky game of balance — you want high-quality sounds to feel like the band is performing right next to you, but you also don’t want to carry a huge gadget wherever you go. Fortunately, we’ve found a Bluetooth speaker that sounds great and is small enough to slide into your pocket.

The JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker provides up to five hours of music-bumping fun wherever you’re headed. Experienced bass players confirm that “you can hear every sound and instrument” with this speaker, and you can get it for 40% off on Amazon at $29.95.

This ultra-portable speaker will carry your toe-tapping tunes at an astounding audio quality. Hook it on your bag, set it on a table, or slide it in your pocket to bring the music anywhere you go.

This Bluetooth speaker boasts a positive reputation among its customers, including music connoisseurs. One happy purchaser said it’s “amazing, clear and powerful” and said that they’re “very surprised and glad I bought this speaker on a whim.”

Despite its compact size, this speaker provides amplified sound without compromising the music. No need to worry about it breaking or losing quality after one mishap as it’s waterproof and dustproof.

The JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker is currently 40% off on Amazon and available in multiple styles, so don’t miss your chance to save on this music-lovers must-have!

