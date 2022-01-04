With the holiday season over, the smartest shoppers are just getting started. January offers a bounty of bargains—here's what to look for.

Although the holidays are over, you might not want to write off hitting the malls and shopping just yet—January brings some unique best buys that you won’t want to miss.

Linens: This has been the best month to buy linens since January of 1878. John Wanamaker, the father of department stores, sold excess bedding stock during this typically slow time of year and it’s been a store staple ever since! Although these deals were originally dubbed “White Sales,” you may find similar sales under the name of “bedding and bath sales” or even as a part of a larger home sale. Keep your eye out for deals on sheets, bedspreads, duvets, and towels all month long.

Furniture: As new furniture designs begin rolling out in February, older inventory is typically marked down and moved out of stores throughout the month of January. Want to save even more? Look for closeout prices on darker color schemes characteristic of fall and winter fabrics. And remember, always measure your doorways and new furniture— you don’t want to risk your new piece arriving and not fitting through the door!

Carpeting and flooring: Most homes are sold in the summer and fall, which means January is typically a slow month for carpeting and flooring companies. To start your new year off with savings, keep an eye out for the best deals on these products and don’t be afraid to negotiate on the pricing.

Gift cards: While gift cards are an easy gift to give, not everyone receives money to their store of choice. Gift card exchange websites offer cards at a discounted rate and some will even buy them for up to 92% of their face value. From stocking up on practical items like office supplies, groceries or gas to selling cards in exchange for money, gift cards have potential to keep on giving well beyond the holidays.

Dress clothes: As clothing stores clear out their fall items in preparation for the spring, January is your month to purchase suits, slacks, and blouses on sale. Don’t forget to check out your local resale and consignment shops when updating your work wardrobe— these gently worn clothes may still have the price tag on them!

Winter produce: I’m a big fan of planning menus around what’s in season, and winter brings a bounty of citrus fruits like lemons and grapefruits, root vegetables such as beets and turnips, and members of the cabbage family including cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. You’ll always get the best price and quality when buying seasonal produce, and freezing some of the meals you cook will help you reach your health-related resolutions well past January.

Higher performance TV: With Super Bowl Sunday on the horizon, you might find deals on high quality TVs that are actually more plentiful than they were during Black Friday. For even more savings, try asking about open-box TVs because people often head back to the mall to make returns on big-box items after the holidays. Similar to the discounts seen with floor models, returns can offer some major savings. For the biggest bang for your buck, remember to check if these open-box TVs offer the same warranty as their unopened counterparts.

Gym memberships: New Year’s resolutions commonly involve gym memberships, so gyms typically offer incentives like free personal training sessions, family or friends discounts, and even waived enrollment fees to entice new members to join. Just make sure to read the fine print so you don’t get locked into a long-term agreement that you won’t want to keep past February.

Here’s to a happy and healthy New Year!

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her money saving tips and ways to give back on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.