Skip to main content

Is Cash or Accrual Accounting Better for Small Businesses? CPA Answers

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
3:16
Is Cash or Accrual Accounting Better for Small Businesses? CPA Answers
Is Cash or Accrual Accounting Better for Small Businesses? CPA Answers

TheStreet's Robert Powell caught up with Jeffrey Levine, CPA, and nationally recognized thought-leader within the financial planning community. He explains the difference between accrual basis and cash basis accounting, and what's best for small businesses.

Our TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert help your way: get help as you go, or hand your taxes off. You can talk live to tax experts online for unlimited answers and advice OR, have a dedicated tax expert do your taxes for you, so you can be confident in your tax return. Enjoy up to an additional $20 off when you get started with TurboTax Live.

Quotes| Accrual vs. Cash Accounting: What's Best for Small Businesses?

Jeffrey Levine, Chief Planning Officer, Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Jeffrey Levine_QUOTE 7

Jeffrey Levine, Chief Planning Officer, Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Jeffrey Levine_QUOTE 8

See Video Transcript HERE

Related Videos

Overpay or Underpay Taxes thumb JS
Play
Video

Tax Conundrum Answered: "Is It Better to Overpay Taxes?"

Section 179 Depreciation Deduction thumb JS
Play
Video

Section 179 Tax Deduction Explained for Small Businesses

Tax Deductible Home Improvements Lead JS
Play
Video

What Home Improvements Are Tax Deductible? Tax Pro Explains

HDL
VIDEO-TITLE-TH
Play
Video

NFT Tax Tips for Investors and Creators

INTU
Treat Your Tax Refund Like Any Other Investment
Play
Video

Tax Refund Less Than Expected? Here's Why

INTU
Money Mistakes Lead
Play
Video

How Tax-Loss Harvesting Can Offset Gains

INTU
gen z
Play
Video

3 Biggest Tax Mistakes Made by Millennials

INTU
pandemic
Play
Video

5 Pandemic-Related Tax Questions Answered

INTU