Is Black Friday a Good Time to Buy an Apple Watch?

You're likely to find the best deals on previous-generation models

By Lauren Schwahn

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report announced its latest wearable tech, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, in September. However, this Black Friday, it might be better to keep an eye out for previous-generation models like the Apple Watch Series 5.

In past years, Best Buy, (BBY) - Get Report Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and other retail giants have discounted a variety of smartwatches from Apple’s lineup during the sales extravaganza. Rarely does the brand-new Apple Watch make an appearance. Here’s what the deals are looking like this year.

What Are The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals In 2020?

We’re seeing a sprinkling of Apple Watch deals among retailers’ Black Friday sales. Check out our findings below:

Best Buy is discounting the Apple Watch Series 5 by as much as $250. The electronics retailer is also cutting prices on select models and throwing in six months of Apple Fitness+ for free. Best Buy’s sale runs Nov. 22 through 28.

Walmart is taking $60 off the Apple Watch Series 3 (starting at $119). The deal is available online only starting Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

What Were the best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals in 2019?

The Apple Watch Series 3 promotions popped up frequently. Walmart offered one of the biggest bargains. Here’s a quick recap:

Walmart sold the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm for $129 (was $199). Amazon and Target offered the same model for $169.99.

Best Buy took up to $300 off the Apple Watch Series 4.

How to Decide if It’s Worth It

Black Friday is one of the few times a year you can find widespread discounts on Apple products. That said, retailer sales usually feature older Apple Watch models. So if you’re set on a new Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE, price cuts can be harder to come by.

Fitbit brand activity trackers and smartwatches also go on sale during Black Friday and can be affordable alternatives to explore.

How to Budget for an Apple Watch

The ideal budget allows you to cover your needs, many of your wants (Apple Watch included) and savings for the future. Start by looking at your monthly take-home income, then make a plan for how you’ll spread that amount across each spending category. You can use the 50/30/20 budget as a guide.

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet.

Lauren Schwahn is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: lschwahn@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauren_schwahn.