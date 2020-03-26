You’re probably used to seeing your spam box filling daily with junk emails, scams, and phishing attempts. At your job, you may have had to watch a training video on how to spot suspicious emails. News stories abound on the latest internet scams.

There’s a reason for all that, and it’s because these types of scams resulted in $2.71 billion in losses in the U.S. in 2018, according to the FBI, with about about 258,000 victims. The FBI receives an average of 300,000 complaints per year -- 900 complaints a day. In 2018, more than 62,000 of the victims were over the age of 60, and were taken for $650 million.

The stats come from the FBI’s 2018 Internet Crimes Report, the annual report of their Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3.gov). Based on the report, these are the most prevalent types of internet crimes, in order of financial losses to victims.