Inflation Is Making These Items More Expensive; Here's How Much Prices Have Risen

Inflation is eroding your purchasing power, to the tune of thousands of dollars a year for many Americans. Here's exactly how much some common items, and other expenses, have gone up.

Imagine how you would feel if your employer cut your pay by $6,800 a year.

You would probably immediately look for ways to cut back expenses, and you might find the choices difficult—maybe you can live without cable TV or eating at restaurants, but for some people, the choice may come down to eliminating essentials like health insurance, a car or even food.

In a way, you have had a pay cut—it’s called inflation, and as of June 10, 2022 you’ve taken an 8.6% hit to your dollars, or spending power. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in May, the Consumer Price Index (a widely watched inflation indicator) rose 8.6% from the previous year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981. Prices for food at home rose 11.9% over the year. Food, shelter and gas were the biggest contributors to inflation.

For a U.S. family earning the national median family income of $79,900, (2021) 8.6% is like an increase of $6,871 in expenses annually.  

What does that look like? For the average household dedicating 33.1% of its budget to housing costs, $6,871 is more than three months rent. For a thrifty family spending $901.30 a month on food, $6,871 is 7.5 months of groceries. It’s an entire year of health insurance for a single 40-year old on a silver plan.

For those already stretched to their budget limit, staying afloat means taking on debt, which is also getting more expensive as interest rates rise.

A March Bankrate poll found that 93% of Americans have noticed higher prices this year, and price increases are most noticeable in food and energy. Bankrate parsed the June 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, to come up how much prices have gone up for many of the common items we buy.

The good news? Wireless phone services have gone down an average of 0.70%, but that’s about it, and it’s hardly enough to offset the other price increases. Most foods have gone up, day care has gone up, rent, electricity, clothes and cable TV and other services cost a lot more.

This might be a good time to cut back on snacking: Potato chips now average about $5.62 for 16 ounces, cookies are $4.51 a pound and ice cream is $5.35 for a half gallon.

Here’s how much prices have gone up for 44 common items, including food, clothes, insurance and utilities, as of May 2022, according to Bankrate

3 girls apparel kids school sh

Girls’ apparel

Year-over-year increase: 0.5%

medicare drug rx sh

Prescription drugs

Year-over-year increase: 1.9%

Canned Tomatoes Lead

Tomatoes

Year-over-year increase: 2%

18 bus NYC masks transportation sh

Intracity mass transit

Year-over-year increase: 2%

5 personal care shopping sh

Personal care products

Year-over-year increase: 2.8%

1 pain meds sh

Nonprescription drugs

Year-over-year increase: 3.2%

7 day care preschool sh

Day care and preschool

Year-over-year increase: 3.2%

healthcare doctor sh

Medical care services

Year-over-year increase: 4%

6 Economic Reasons Why Investing in Trash Smells Like a Good Idea

Water and sewer and trash collection services

Year-over-year increase: 4.4%

1 los angeles traffic Joseph Sohm : Shutterstock

Motor vehicle insurance

Year-over-year increase: 4.5%

11 womens clothing sh

Women’s apparel

Year-over-year increase: 4.9%

12 rent bills sh

Rent

Year-over-year increase: 5.2%

13 dole bananas sh

Bananas

Year-over-year increase: 5.6%

Bananas now average about 62 cents a pound.

14 cable tv sh

Cable and satellite television service

Year-over-year increase: 5.8%

16 boys aparrel kid mom school sh

Boy’s apparel

Year-over-year increase: 5.9%

27 apples shjpg

Apples

Year-over-year increase: 6.2%

vet dog sh

Pet services, including veterinary

Year-over-year increase: 7.8%

17 mens clothes sh

Men's apparel

Year-over-year increase: 7.8%

19 fruits veg shop sh

Fruits and vegetables

Year-over-year increase: 8.2%

20 pet products dog food sh

Pet products

Year-over-year increase: 8.3%

potatoes sh

Potatoes

Year-over-year increase: 8.6%

Grocery Store Bread Lead JS

Bread

Year-over-year increase: 8.7%

23 housekeeping cleaning sh

Housekeeping supplies

Year-over-year increase: 9.2%

24 sugar coffee sh

Sugar

Year-over-year increase: 9.3%

25 ice cream sh

Ice cream

Year-over-year increase: 9.6%

A half gallon of ice cream is running an average of $5.35.

26 condiments mustard sh

Spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces

Year-over-year increase: 10.1%

27 baby clothes sh

Infant and toddler apparel

Year-over-year increase: 10.2%

5 beef sh

Beef and veal

Year-over-year increase: 10.2%

A pound of ground beef averages about $4.79 a pound.

18 lettuce David Litman : Shutterstock.comSH

Lettuce

Year-over-year increase: 11.4%

31 cakes cookies bakery sh

Cakes, cupcakes and cookies

Year-over-year increase: 11.8%

31 b seafood market seattle sh

Fish and seafood

Year-over-year increase: 12%

32 pork sh

Pork 

Year-over-year increase: 13.3%

Meats in general are up 12.30%. Bacon is averaging around $7.36 a pound.

The Baby Food Diet

Baby food

Year-over-year increase: 12.9%

30 beverages sh

Carbonated drinks

Year-over-year increase: 13.2%

18 chips snacks sh

Snacks

Year-over-year increase: 13.6%

health care dr baby pediatrician sh

Health insurance

Year-over-year increase: 13.8%

5 Best New Coffee Makers

Coffee

Year-over-year increase: 15.3%

The average cost of coffee is $5.84 a pound.

16 milk dairy sh

Milk

Year-over-year increase: 15.9%

The average cost of a gallon of milk is $4.20.

17 citrus sh

Citrus fruits

Year-over-year increase: 16.1% 

Oranges are costing about $1.55 a pound.

5 broiler chickens farm sh

Chicken

Year-over-year increase: 17.4%

Chicken averages $1.82 a pound.

gas cooking stove sh

Utility (piped) gas service

Year-over-year increase: 20.2%

30 butter sh

Butter and margarine

Year-over-year increase: 20.2%

9 chicken eggs sh

Eggs

Year-over-year increase: 32.2%

Eggs now cost an average of $2.86 a dozen.

California Cities Consider Gas Pump Warning Labels About Climate Change

Gasoline (unleaded regular)

Year-over-year increase: 49.5%

The price of crude oil is the primary reason for the spike in gas prices but there are other reasons as well, some of them being supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and U.S. sanctions.

To learn more about inflation and what causes it, read this explainer.

