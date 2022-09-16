Skip to main content
Incase Just Dropped a Lanyard Perfect for the new AirPods Pro

Forget the hassle of holding onto your AirPods. Incase has a new lanyard perfect for the latest Apple AirPods Pros.
Incase

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are up for order and will begin arriving to customers on Sept. 23. They boast better sound, up to two times better noise cancelation, and a serious upgrade to the already best-in-class Transparency mode.

Apple  (AAPL)  also rolled out some improvements to the case, which might make it impossible to lose. The latest AirPods Pro includes full FindMy support, a built-in speaker, and most importantly, a slot for a lanyard.

And Incase just dropped a purpose-built lanyard for the new AirPods Pro. Yes, it also looks very similar to the one Apple showed onstage during its “Far Out” Sept. 7 keynote.

It’s already up for order at just $12.95, with shipments starting on Sept. 23.

Incase Lanyard ($12.95 at Incase)

In its most straightforward form, the Incase lanyard is just that -- a lanyard. Simply loop it through the slot on the second-generation AirPods Pro case, and you're done with the install. In fact, Incase gives you two options: the custom-built cord case, or looping the braided cord through. It’s your choice.

Additionally, the lanyard only comes in one color and one length. Once attached you can easily strap your AirPods Pro around your hand, wrist, purse, bag, or backpack. It’s the ideal accessory, and with the new FindMy capabilities inside the case, you’ll hopefully never lose these.

Apple’s AirPods Pro second-generation is up for order now at $249.95 and begins shipping on Sept. 23. Incase’s lanyard costs $12.95 and is up for order now with shipments starting the same day.

