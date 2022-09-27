Gaming may be the ultimate form of escapism, but access to these digital worlds doesn’t come cheap. Even opening the latest 8-bit indie title requires some good hardware and it can add up fast.

But right now, there’s a great sale on this HyperX gaming headset that is being called better than the expensive brands. Read on to find out where you can get surround-sound immersion for a fraction of the price.

The HyperX Cloud II competes with much higher-end headsets while remaining affordable for the average user. There are a lot of features baked right into the Cloud II like a detachable noise canceling microphone for voice chats and solo play that’s also TeamSpeak and Discord certified.

The over-ear cups are made of memory foam and use passive noise cancellation to keep you focused. Additionally, the whole thing sits in a sturdy aluminum casing and these work with a bevy of devices. Including PC, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile devices.

But the coolest part is the 7.1 surround sound experience which precisely creates audio that flows around you. And it works well with game environments as you can trace snipers, follow monsters, and get more immersed than ever before.

And users have deemed the Cloud II better than even expensive models, like reviewer RedmondIvy:

I highly recommend the Cloud II. It has really good deep base, the mid's are clear and sharp and the high's as well…The directional sound was WAY better than any gaming headphones, Logitech G633, Turtle Beach Stealth 500P and the Playstation Golds. No joke, the directional sound was dead on with these.

You can get a pair for over 30% off what they usually cost on Amazon (AMZN) , saving you more than $30. That’s enough to get a whole new title with the money you saved while still paying less than a typical headset would cost.

