Save 20% on This Essential WFH Upgrade at Amazon

Working from home has its pros and cons -- one pro is that you get to personalize your office desk to your likes and needs without having to worry about anyone else. Though not everyone considers them essential, multiple monitors at your desk are a work-from-home upgrade that seriously expands your workload capabilities, even if you only use the second screen for Spotify.

Whether you’re in the market for a second monitor or you want to replace the monitor you’re currently using, Amazon's (AMZN) monitor sale is the time to act. This anti-glare HP monitor delivers an excellent picture, and it’s 20% off for a limited time.

21.5-inch HP P22va G4 1080p Monitor ($119.99, originally $149.99 at Amazon)

With a full 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, this HP computer monitor should keep up with everything your computer does with no lag. Its pristine picture should make it easy to look from screen to screen, and you shouldn’t have to squint to read smaller fonts. The screen also features a protective anti-glare coating so you can stare at your work for hours without worrying about straining your eyes.

The monitor itself is able to rotate about 90°, allowing you to angle it to the needs of your desk, your posture, and any other monitors you may be using. Its thin build makes it easy to move the monitor around your desk and (most importantly) be able to move everything else on your desk around it without knocking it over. If you regularly change your posture while working and need a screen that can keep up or if you use multiple monitors and need one that takes up less space, this HP monitor deserves a look.

“I’ve been using this for a month or so. Very satisfied,” shared one Amazon customer. “This monitor has good color and even good sound… Does not cause eye fatigue. Very good picture. It has LOTS of easy-to-figure-out settings to adjust according to your preferences… Once I got everything adjusted to work with my laptop, it works quickly and perfectly… This is a really great monitor, especially for the price!”

Additional screens at your desk let you keep up reference notes and research documents, look over old emails while formulating your current one, or put on a Netflix show if you really trust your multitasking skills. Even if you only like having one monitor at your desk, this HP screen is a solid upgrade with great resolution. Act now to save 20% on one of the best deals of Amazon’s monitor sale.

