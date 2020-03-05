How Warmer Winters in the U.S. Hit Your Health and Money

If you’re tired of shoveling snow or scraping ice, a balmy winter might seem like a nice break from things, but it’s causing problems for everything from recreation to agriculture, the economy, human health and the ecosystem.

Most of the lower 48 states have experienced warmer than average winter temperatures this season, according to NOAA and the Weather Channel, and parts of the East and South have been particularly mild— temperatures have averaged more than 5 degrees above average in many spots. A few locations, from Roswell, N.M. to Lexington, Ky. and Elizabeth City, N.C. have experienced among their warmest Dec. 1-Jan. 28 periods on record.

Climate change is threatening winter as we know it, according to Protect our Winters, melting ice and snow early and shortening ski seasons. In addition to affecting winter fun, warming weather patterns have increased drought, flooding and extreme heat across the globe.

Here are some of the ways warming winters are endangering health, the economy, food supply, recreation, and livelihoods.