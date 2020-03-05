How Warmer Winters in the U.S. Hit Your Health and Money

How Warmer Winters in the U.S. Hit Your Health and Money

If you’re tired of shoveling snow or scraping ice, a balmy winter might seem like a nice break from things, but it’s causing problems for everything from recreation to agriculture, the economy, human health and the ecosystem.
Author:
Publish date:

Neil Liesenfeld / Shutterstock

If you’re tired of shoveling snow or scraping ice, a balmy winter might seem like a nice break from things, but it’s causing problems for everything from recreation to agriculture, the economy, human health and the ecosystem.

Most of the lower 48 states have experienced warmer than average winter temperatures this season, according to NOAA and the Weather Channel, and parts of the East and South have been particularly mild— temperatures have averaged more than 5 degrees above average in many spots. A few locations, from Roswell, N.M. to Lexington, Ky. and Elizabeth City, N.C. have experienced among their warmest Dec. 1-Jan. 28 periods on record. 

Climate change is threatening winter as we know it, according to Protect our Winters, melting ice and snow early and shortening ski seasons. In addition to affecting winter fun, warming weather patterns have increased drought, flooding and extreme heat across the globe.

Here are some of the ways warming winters are endangering health, the economy, food supply, recreation, and livelihoods.

Since 1915, the snowpack in the western U.S. has declined by 21%, Nature reported. As the atmosphere warms, California’s Sierra Nevada is experiencing more rain instead of snow, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. The snow that does fall melts faster. A patch of bare ground was visible at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the site of the California Department of Water Resources 2020 snowpack survey.

Snowpack

Since 1915, the snowpack in the western U.S. has declined by 21%, Nature reported. As the atmosphere warms, California’s Sierra Nevada is experiencing more rain instead of snow, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. The snow that does fall melts faster. A patch of bare ground was visible at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, the site of the California Department of Water Resources 2020 snowpack survey.

1 / 30