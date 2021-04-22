TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
How to Survive the Climate Emergency

How to Survive the Climate Emergency

As natural and human-caused disasters increase, researchers are assessing the risk to essential resources all over the planet. Here are the biggest challenges we face.
Author:
Publish date:
As natural and human-caused disasters increase, researchers are assessing the risk to essential resources all over the planet. Here are the biggest challenges we face.

We’ve faced a lot of emergencies lately. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active and one of the costliest on record. A February cold snap left as many as 4 million Texans without power. Record-breaking wildfires have burned millions of acres in the Western U.S. and Australia. There have been more than 137 million cases of Covid-19 globally since the pandemic began, with 2.95 million deaths. The virus virtually shut down the global economy for a time, and even with vaccines on the scene within a year, new troubles have emerged and new surges are occurring.

But since 2019, 826 million people in 1,925 jurisdictions in 34 countries have declared another emergency — a climate emergency — and according to Scientific American, 13,000 scientists agree the term “emergency” is necessary.

TheWorldCounts, a nonprofit created to raise awareness of global challenges, gathers data from organizations, research institutions, and news services on the current state of the planet. As the world population increases, the number of consumers grows, and we continue to overuse the planet’s resources, we will face more critical choices and life-threatening situations.

Here are 25 numbers about the planet from TheWorldCounts that you need to know if you want to survive the next emergency.

= The number of people on the planet.The world population grows by over 200,000 people a day. Humanity now exceeds ecosystems’ capacity to support our way of life by 75%.

7.89 billion

= The number of people on the planet.The world population grows by over 200,000 people a day. Humanity now exceeds ecosystems’ capacity to support our way of life by 75%.

1 / 25
6. AT&amp;T
INVESTING

AT&T Beats Earnings Forecast as HBO Max, Wireless Additions Impress

Health Insurance Covid-19 Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE

Estate Planning Changes During the COVID Pandemic

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Lower as COVID Gains Pace in Asia; Jobless Claims in Focus

American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines Shares Jump As Demand Hopes Offset $2.7 Billion Loss

Credit Suisse Lead
INVESTING

Credit Suisse Takes $5.5 Bln Archegos Hit; Swiss Regulator Probes Role

Gold Blasts Past US$2,000 Level As Traders Rush Into Gold-backed ETFs As Hedge Against Global Uncertainties
MARKETS

Contrarians Foresee an Even Brighter Gold Market

Cramer On SNAP After Its IPO
JIM CRAMER

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: Snap, Boston Scientific

iPhone SE Lead
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly Prepping Major iPhone and iPad Software Revamp