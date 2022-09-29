Depending on which model you buy, the iPhone 14 can cost more than $1,000 – and that’s a big bite out of the apple.

Apple (AAPL) is rolling out its new iPhone 14 and prices for the new mobile device are about as high as you may expect.

Ranging from $799 (for the basic iPhone14) to $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, these new models are sure to stir up interest with consumers--and are just as sure to dent some bank accounts given their gilded price tags.

“Depending on what features people want, they may have to shell out over $1,000 for a new device,” WalletHub stated in a new study. “While some people have the cash to pay for their phones upfront, others will finance their purchase. In fact, more than one in five Americans think that the new iPhone is worth going into debt.”

Spending High Means Going Low on Your Mobile Bill

By all means, go ahead and buy the Phone 14 if you want to and can afford it. But if you can’t, one way to make the iPhone more affordable is to scour your mobile phone bill to save some cash.

“Phones that cost over $1,000 represent a significant investment, and paying them off leads to a hefty spike in your wireless bill,” said Gadget Review chief executive officer Christen Costa.

That’s where a thorough review of your wireless bill with savings in mind can leave more cash in your pocket and less in your mobile carrier’s pocket. Get that savings process rolling with these tips.

Avoid unlimited data. One mistake consumers make that adds to their wireless bill is

automatically opting for unlimited data. “With the abundance of wifi options these days, many people can get by on far less,” Costa told TheStreet.

Go autopay. Most cellular providers will reduce your rate by $5 to $10 if you set up

automatic payments.

“T-Mobile applies its $5 discount per line, so by choosing autopay, a family of four might reduce their monthly cost by $20,” said FirstPier founder Steve Pogson. ‘You’ll have to link a checking account or debit card to some carriers, such as Verizon if you want to set up automatic payments rather than using a credit card.”

Don’t buy direct from the big telecoms. Buying wireless service directly from one of the big, brand-name carriers like Verizon Wireless (VZ) , T-Mobile (TMUS) , or AT&T Mobility (T) gives customers the best quality and service choices but is also the most expensive pricing option.

“Buying service from a reseller like Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Optimum, PureTalk, Cricket, and others can cut a wireless bill significantly,” said Jeff Kagan, technology industry analyst at JeffKagan.com.

While those companies regularly use the big national wireless networks, they can take a secondary position. “That means if there is not enough capacity on a cell site, it goes to direct customers first, then to reseller customers,” Kagan told TheStreet. “So reseller customers often have dropped calls or data sessions.”

Go line-by-line looking for wireless bill savings. Wireless carriers will often recommend users buy their top-of-the-line service, which includes access to pay TV and other features.

“Yet most users don't use this,” Kagan said. “Consequently, if you do not use a carrier’s top-of-the-line service, don't pay for it. Instead, select a different, lower-cost plan.’

There are also decent differences in data packages.

“The services with the most data always cost more,” Kagan noted. “So check your past bills and see how much wireless data you use. If you use a lot, then you need to buy a service that provides what you need.”

“However, if you don’t regularly use that much, buying a service with less data can save you money,” he added.