Here's How to Safely Donate Money to Ukraine

TheStreet has compiled a list of secure ways you can send financial aid to Ukraine.

The cri de coeur delivered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States Congress on Wednesday has sparked an enormous amount of sympathy and support for the besieged Eastern European country amongst its allies, particularly in North America.

Though Zelensky asked President Joe Biden for a variety of different types of military and diplomatic aid, the footage he shared of destruction happening now in Ukraine and to its citizens has renewed pushes for American help in the country.

Shutterstock

How to Donate Money Safely

But how does the average American help an average Ukrainian thousands of miles away? How do you know that your aid will be used for what you intend, and how can you be sure your payment details will be safe?

TheStreet has compiled a list of secure ways you can send financial aid to Ukraine, and a separate listing of non-monetary aid which you can read here.

These Charities Send Aid Directly to Ukraine

Each of these charities has been vetted by Charity Navigator, a watchdog organization that compiles ratings of which charities are the most reliable and transparent.

Click on the links below to read about each charity, then choose which one is right for you and what you'd like to help:

ActionAid USA

Americares

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

Church World Service

Heart to Heart International

Islamic Relief USA

Samaritan’s Purse

UNICEF USA

World Vision

Each of the above organizations are graded on how much of peoples' actual donations go straight to their intended cause, as opposed to operating the charity and funding its expenses.

Think our list is missing one? Let us know at riley.gutierrezmcdermid@thestreet.com.