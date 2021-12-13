This Year, Give Gifts That Give Back

This is the time of the year when many of us what to give back but might have limited resources. So, why not combine gift-giving with giving back?

While volunteering or donating money directly to nonprofits is a viable means of helping, you can also have a significant impact by supporting businesses that give back. It’s a win-win. Here are just a few of the places you can shop to find truly life-changing gifts that will delight your friends, family and even gifts for yourself. It’s the gift that gives twice.

SutiSana

Founded in 2010, SutiSana is fighting against human trafficking and commercial exploitation in Bolivia, one handcrafted good at a time. The organization originally began as a means of developing financial stability for women leaving prostitution, but has since grown into a full-fledged community that provides its artisans with health insurance and a retirement plan. Every woman employed by SutiSana has the opportunity to learn how to design the organization’s bags and other accessories, as well as help coach other women through the process of leaving prostitution. Every purchase of a unique SutiSana product goes toward helping more women in Bolivia find their freedom.

Sari Bari

By training women to create handmade kantha goods from recycled saris, Sari Bari enables women in India to build a life outside of human trafficking. Akin to SutiSana’s business model, each Sari Bari purchase contributes to an artisan’s fair wages, health insurance and retirement benefits. Customers can also choose to donate to the organization’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. through tax-deductible gifts that support the economic, social, and educational opportunities offered to the employees and children of the Sari Bari community.

Women’s Peace Collection

By empowering women through fair trade goods, Women’s Peace Collection aims to eliminate poverty and promote peace in the global villages and cities of their artisans. The organization lifts up aspiring female entrepreneurs by giving them the social and economic freedom they need to achieve their dreams. All of the products sold on the Women’s Peace Collection site are sustainably sourced and produced, and each purchase provides fair wages for the organization’s artisan partners.

Rising Worldwide

Rising Worldwide creates a global community where survivors of homelessness, extreme poverty, gender-based violence, discrimination, and human trafficking can have the opportunity to better their lives and the lives of others via social entrepreneurship. Underrepresented individuals who are experiencing economic hardship can develop economic stability by becoming a Rising Artisan, a Rising Representative, and/or a Rising Expert. Rising Representatives sell handcrafted fair-trade jewelry, accessories, and home goods that are made by Rising Artisans. Every sale made through a Rising Representative’s online store benefits both the artisans and the Rising Representative. In the U.S., Rising Experts bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking by leading human trafficking prevention workshops in schools, corporations and organizations.

Yellow Leaf

Yellow Leaf works directly with three weaving communities in Thailand to create beautiful hammocks that are as sturdy as they are portable. In order to best support the people impacted by extreme poverty in these communities, the organization empowers women to make their own money and contribute directly to building financial stability for their families. Each purchase of a Yellow Leaf hammock helps to positively transform the lives of these weaving communities by increasing their access to health, nutrition, and education resources.

LettuceBee Kids

LettuceBee Kids helps the millions of children in Pakistan who are left begging and peddling goods on the streets to reconnect with their creativity and be kids again. The organization offers an inclusive physical space for children to design their own pillows, bed sets, notebooks, and more as well as explore other aspects of the arts. LettuceBee Kids also offers the mothers of these children the opportunity to hone their own craft— necklaces made out of safety pins and glass beads.

Heifer International

As a global development organization focused on ending poverty and hunger in a sustainable way, Heifer International invests in farmers and business owners around the world. Heifer International works with rural communities in 21 countries in Asia, Africa, and the Americas (including the U.S.) to strengthen local economies and provide a living income for the workers so their communities can thrive. Every donation to Heifer International helps make a long-lasting impact by providing the animals, training, and basic necessities families need to lift themselves out of poverty.

Water.org

Global access to water and sanitation should be safe and cost-effective, which is why Water.org has made it their mission to bridge the gap between people and these life-changing resources. Water.org offers solutions such as WaterCredit (small loans), access to financing, and WaterEquity to break down the barriers that often stand in the way of safe water and sanitation. While donating just $5 can help change a life with safe water, Water.org has also partnered with several different companies to develop other means of delivering their services. From socks to wine club subscriptions, you and your loved ones can enjoy a treat while giving back the communities who need it most.

cuddle+kind

An unexpected powerhouse in the charity community, cuddle+kind creates gorgeous hand-knit dolls that help feed children in need. For every doll sold, cuddle+kind donates 10 meals to a child facing poverty and hunger. And that’s not all— each doll is handcrafted by women artisans in Peru and Nepal so that they can enjoy a sustainable, fair trade income.

Give Back Goods

Give Back Goods offers a bevy of eco-friendly, sustainable, and ethically sourced options that will suit all of your gift giving needs. With each purchase, Give Back Goods does just that— gives back! From wireless ear buds that give hearing aids to people in need to dog collars that contribute to animal shelters across the U.S., each product page has a unique cause that it supports.

Threads Worldwide

Similar to Give Back Goods, Threads Worldwide has a fair-trade business model that provides customers access to international artisans via their online marketplace. All purchases go toward supporting ethical business practices that empower creators and ensure that all members of the supply chain earn a living wage. With products from Bolivia, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Uganda, and Vietnam, you’re sure to find something that you and your loved ones will enjoy for years to come.

Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods is known for their boundless selection of kitschy knick-knacks, housewares, jewelry, and everything in between. However, did you know that for every purchase that a customer makes, the independently owned business donates $1 to a Better to Give partner of the buyer’s choice? Since the inception of the Better to Give program in 2001, Uncommon Goods has raised more than $2,600,000 and counting! Notable organizations and charities that have been routinely donated to include the International Rescue Committee, American Forests, RAINN, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund: Uncommon Scholars program.

Thrive Market

While grocery delivery subscriptions aren’t a common gift choice, they are incredibly handy if you have a friend or loved one who may be craving a little extra “me-time” in their busy day. Thrive Market is a low-cost, low-commitment resource for healthy groceries (and even home goods and skincare products) that focuses on delivering ethically and sustainably sourced products. For every paid membership, Thrive Market will donate a free membership to someone in need. All students, teachers, veterans, first responders, and families in need can apply for a membership on the company’s website.

Bookshop

Have a favorite independent bookstore that you can’t easily shop from but would love to support? With Bookshop, you can order the books you want online and send 100% of the profits to any local bookstore of your choice. If you don’t have any stores in mind, Bookshop will contribute to an earnings pool that will be distributed evenly amongst independent bookstores (even stores that are not associated with Bookshop). They also offer an affiliate program for book lovers galore— whether they’re authors, bloggers, or just avid-readers!

Another way to give a gift that gives back, is to make a donation in honor or memory of someone. Many non-profits will send you a certificate to share with the recipient.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her money saving tips and ways to give back on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.