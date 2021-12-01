Here are some ways to ensure your business grows, and how to keep and build your client base.

As 2021 comes to a close, many of us plan our personal, financial, and business goals for the new year. For many small-business owners, this is a good time to make a plan for maintaining and growing a business for the future.

I connected with Eric D. Brotman, CEO of BFG Financial Advisors and a Certified Financial Planner, to discuss what he feels small businesses can do to prepare for a prosperous 2022.

As small businesses look to 2022, what are the things they should do now to ensure growth?

If available, be open to hiring remote employees. You can attract the best talent regardless of their geographic location and can reduce overhead by needing less office space.

Have a disaster recovery plan. 2020 taught us to expect the unexpected, and businesses which were not prepared to adapt failed. Are your on-site employees able to transition to remote work, if necessary?

Cybersecurity has never been more critical. Is your data backed up and secure?

Make sure you have cash available. With so much uncertainty, either have a significant savings balance or consider establishing or increasing a line-of-credit for the company to make sure cash flow demands can be met.

What are the key factors in building on your client base?

Start with client retention. The best sources of new clients are happy existing clients. To keep your current clients happy, go above and beyond. Businesses managed to get by on the “minimum viable product” during the pandemic, but now the service level will be more important than ever.

If possible, seek recommendations online. Referrals might be the best source of new business, but if you’re looking to grow through advertising and social media, solid reviews are key.

For new client acquisition, play to your greatest strengths. Keep doing what’s worked to drive new business, increase what works to the extent possible, and stop spinning your wheels on less-successful strategies.

What are the key factors in maintaining and keeping your client base?

Communicate effectively and often, and transparently. Especially in a personal service business, staying on top of what is going on in the news and communicating important updates to clients gives them peace of mind and a feeling of being supported.

Appreciation. This has been a tough 18 months for everyone. Let your clients know how much you appreciate them and ask them what you can do to support or serve them better.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her money saving tips and ways to give back on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.