How Rihanna Became a Billionaire

Popstar Rihanna has become the richest female musician on earth with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

She is the second-richest woman in the entertainment industry after Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey's net worth is $2.7 billion.

Wondering how the 33-year-old musician became a billionaire? Contrary to popular belief, Rihanna doesn’t make fortune from her music.

Per Forbes Magazine, her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line is her breadwinner, bringing in an estimated $1.4 billion. Launched in Sept. 2017, she holds a 50% stake in Fenty Beauty.

Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand by Rihanna, has also grown her wealth portfolio. She owns a 30% stake in Savage X Fenty, which has a $1 billion valuation.

When looking at her music resume, she has sold over 54 million albums and 210 million tracks worldwide. Her various brand endorsement--including a $25 million Samsung deal--also helped expand her wealth.