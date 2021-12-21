How Much Has Rent Gone Up in These U.S. Cities?

Rents may have gone down during the worst of the pandemic, but they’re up again—in some places, way up.

Some cities have experienced a steep rise in rents—as much as 24% higher, according to Zumper’s National Rent Index.

While many cities saw rents drop when the pandemic struck in March 2020, by November 2021 metros like Seattle, Miami and St. Petersburg, Fla. saw average rents back up by about 24%.

According to Zumper, Miami’s median one-bedroom rent rose by 35.6% in 2021, it’s currently up 21.9% relative to March 2020. The rapid changes in rent are largely due to the pandemic and pandemic recovery, and on the upside, the 2021 acceleration in rents across the country the may be tapering off, according to Zumper.

Apartment availability has also tightened, with occupancy reaching 97.5% in November, —it’s normally been about 95% over the past 30 years, according to real estate technology platform Real Page, which also says that effective asking rents for new move-in leases reached a national average of $1,631 in November.

A few cities have escaped the squeeze: the rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in St. Louis was down 12.4%, averaging $920 a month. Other cities may have rent control in place, accounting for smaller increases.

Here’s how much rents have increased year-over-year in the 30 priciest rental markets, according to the Zumper National Rent Index.