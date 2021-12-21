Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
How Much Has Rent Gone Up in These U.S. Cities?
Publish date:

How Much Has Rent Gone Up in These U.S. Cities?

Rents have skyrocketed in some Florida cities and other pricey metros.
Author:

Rents have skyrocketed in some Florida cities and other pricey metros.

Rents may have gone down during the worst of the pandemic, but they’re up again—in some places, way up.

Some cities have experienced a steep rise in rents—as much as 24% higher, according to Zumper’s National Rent Index.

While many cities saw rents drop when the pandemic struck in March 2020, by November 2021 metros like Seattle, Miami and St. Petersburg, Fla. saw average rents back up by about 24%.

According to Zumper, Miami’s median one-bedroom rent rose by 35.6% in 2021, it’s currently up 21.9% relative to March 2020. The rapid changes in rent are largely due to the pandemic and pandemic recovery, and on the upside, the 2021 acceleration in rents across the country the may be tapering off, according to Zumper.

Apartment availability has also tightened, with occupancy reaching 97.5% in November, —it’s normally been about 95% over the past 30 years, according to real estate technology platform Real Page, which also says that effective asking rents for new move-in leases reached a national average of $1,631 in November.

A few cities have escaped the squeeze: the rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in St. Louis was down 12.4%, averaging $920 a month. Other cities may have rent control in place, accounting for smaller increases.

Here’s how much rents have increased year-over-year in the 30 priciest rental markets, according to the Zumper National Rent Index.

2 World manhattan nyc new york sh

1. New York City

  • Rent, one bedroom: $3,180
  • Year-over-year change: 24.70%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $3,480
  • Year-over-year change: 24.30%
houses mortgage san francisco sh

2. San Francisco

  • Rent, one bedroom: $2,800
  • Year-over-year change: 3.70%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $3,800
  • Year-over-year change: 6.40%
5 boston mass sh

3. Boston

  • Rent, one bedroom: $2,470
  • Year-over-year change: 14.90%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,940
  • Year-over-year change: 13.10%
San Jose Calif homes sh

4. San Jose, Calif.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $2,310
  • Year-over-year change: 10.50%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,810
  • Year-over-year change: 6.00%
9 Washington DC sh

5. Washington, D.C.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $2,210
  • Year-over-year change: 15.10%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,950
  • Year-over-year change: 9.30%
los angeles calif sh

6. Los Angeles

  • Rent, one bedroom: $2,200
  • Year-over-year change: 10.00%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,970
  • Year-over-year change: 9.20%
28 miami sh

7. Miami

  • Rent, one bedroom: $2,170
  • Year-over-year change: 24.70%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,870
  • Year-over-year change: 24.80%
6 san diego sh

8. San Diego

  • Rent, one bedroom: $2,160
  • Year-over-year change: 20.70%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,690
  • Year-over-year change: 15.00%
Oakland, Calif sh

9. Oakland, Calif.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $2,030
  • Year-over-year change: 1.50%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,700
  • Year-over-year change: 3.80%
26 Ft Lauderdale florida sh

10. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,920
  • Year-over-year change: 12.90%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,630
  • Year-over-year change: 19.50%
13 santa ana calif sh

11. Santa Ana, Calif.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,870
  • Year-over-year change: 10.00%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,630
  • Year-over-year change: 14.80%
anaheim calif sh

12. Anaheim, Calif.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,800
  • Year-over-year change: 8.40%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,290
  • Year-over-year change: 15.10%
scottsdale arizona sh

13. Scottsdale, Ariz.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,780
  • Year-over-year change: 14.80%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,670
  • Year-over-year change: 24.20%
seattle

14. Seattle

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,760
  • Year-over-year change: 14.30%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,330
  • Year-over-year change: 14.80%
16 Atlanta ga ESB Professional : Shutterstock

15. Atlanta

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,680
  • Year-over-year change: 15.10%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,190
  • Year-over-year change: 15.30%
23 Long beach calif sh

16. Long Beach, Calif.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,670
  • Year-over-year change: 7.70%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,260
  • Year-over-year change: 7.60%
denver colorado sh

17. Denver

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,630
  • Year-over-year change: 14.80%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,200
  • Year-over-year change: 15.20%
13 Gilbert Arizona sh

18. Gilbert, Ariz.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,630
  • Year-over-year change: 23.50%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,950
  • Year-over-year change: 24.20%
28 hawaii Honolulu sh

19. Honolulu

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,630
  • Year-over-year change: 8.70%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,250
  • Year-over-year change: 7.10%
29 St petersburg fla sh

20. St Petersburg, Fla.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,620
  • Year-over-year change: 24.60%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $2,090
  • Year-over-year change: 20.10%
25 sacramento calif sh

20. Sacramento, Calif.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,580
  • Year-over-year change: 8.20%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,900
  • Year-over-year change: 5.60%
providence ri rhode island sh

22. Providence, R.I.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,560
  • Year-over-year change: -0.60%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,860
  • Year-over-year change: 3.30%
24 Nashville By f11photo Shutterstock

23. Nashville, Tenn.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,550
  • Year-over-year change: 23.00%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,660
  • Year-over-year change: 16.10%
16 Tampa florida sh

24. Tampa, Fla.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,550
  • Year-over-year change: 24.00%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,840
  • Year-over-year change: 23.50%
orlando florida sh

24. Orlando

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,540
  • Year-over-year change: 23.20%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,680
  • Year-over-year change: 20.00%
15 Nevada henderson Khairil Azhar Junos : Shutterstock

26. Henderson, Nev.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,530
  • Year-over-year change: 23.40%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,710
  • Year-over-year change: 24.80%
7 chicago sh

26. Chicago

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,520
  • Year-over-year change: 3.40%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,800
  • Year-over-year change: 0.60%
22 new orleans edella : Shutterstock

26. New Orleans

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,500
  • Year-over-year change: 2.00%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,850
  • Year-over-year change: 8.80%
16 portland oregon ARTYOORAN : Shutterstock

29. (tie) Portland, Ore.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,500
  • Year-over-year change: 7.10%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,750
  • Year-over-year change: 0.00%
29 chandler ariz sh

29. (tie) Chandler, Ariz.

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,490
  • Year-over-year change: 14.60%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,830
  • Year-over-year change: 18.80%
austin texas sh

29. (tie) Austin, Texas

  • Rent, one bedroom: $1,480
  • Year-over-year change: 14.70%
  • Rent, two bedroom: $1,840
  • Year-over-year change: 15.00%
