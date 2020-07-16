A heat wave struck the southwest and Gulf Coast this week, with record high temperatures. In parts of the midwest, there were severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, damaging winds, heavy rain and even hail. A tropical storm made landfall in New Jersey, bringing high winds, heavy rains and power failures.

The weather is always going at it, one way or another, in one place or another. Take comfort in knowing you don’t live in the hottest place in the country, unless you live in Death Valley, Calif., where 129°F. is not unusual, nor do you live in a spot called Dome Argus in the Antarctic, the coldest place in the world, averaging about 73 below zero °F.

These are the hottest, coldest, wettest, windiest, sunniest and cloudiest major cities in America, based on data gathered by Current Results.