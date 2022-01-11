New Year, New You, New Deals on Home Office Tech

Whether you live alone or with others, working from home presents interesting challenges and opportunities. With every meeting now taken from your home, you might finally cave and need a desktop computer with faster processing speed. With schools also going remote early this year, you might also find yourself distracted by noise from your kids.
Regardless of what your situation is, you’re sure to be in need of new office tech and supplies as we head into another year of working from home. Even if some companies have returned to partial in-person work, the popularity of hybrid schedules will make your home office an important place to invest. Our deal guide has what you need at a price you’ll love.
We recently sourced some of our favorite standing desks and office chairs, but in this list we're highlighting some of the latest deals on home office electronic equipment. From a portable monitor to a new external hard drive, we’re here to help you start off 2022 right with some fresh tech.
Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
TheStreet Recommends
Latest Deals on Home Office Tech
WD 4TB Portable External Hard Drive (now $92.99, originally $132.99)
Start 2022 off with plenty of storage. Offering 4TB of storage, this WD hard drive is sure to handle whatever your computer will hold onto all year long. It is even compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. With a 34% discount, it’s never been a better time to buy.
KYY Portable Computer Monitor (now $169.99, originally $199.99)
Do you find yourself moving around your house a lot during the workday? Do you have a small desk? If so, this KYY portable monitor may just be the office upgrade you’re looking for. With a 15.6 inch screen and 1080p resolution, this monitor will give you high quality without taking up a lot of space as you move about or try to fit it on your small desk. And with a 15% discount, the price shouldn’t make you break your resolution to spend less in the New Year.
Acer Aspire Desktop with Intel Core Processor (now $379.99, originally $499.99)
If you've been looking to upgrade your speed and move quicker throughout your workday, we’ve got the desktop computer for you. With an i3 Core processor and a 1TB hard drive, this Acer Aspire Desktop is sure to have the storage space to avoid bogging down your computer and keep the processing speed moving at the level of an i3. And with $70 off, the price has never been more attractive.
Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds (now $39.09, originally $45.99)
Trying to block out the distractions around you and focus on important video calls? These Anker Soundcore earbuds boast a high quality microphone that will keep your voice from crackling on calls with noise reduction to block out your noisy neighbors or cohabitants. If you buy now, you can have all this and 15% off too.
TP-Link WiFi 6 Smart WiFi Router (now $114.99, originally $129.99)
Whether you share your home with heavy internet users or you just can’t afford to be bogged down in your work, this TP-Link Smart WiFi Router is sure to keep you moving efficiently throughout your workday! With improved cooling technology, this router will be slow to heat up and quick to cool, keeping your speeds high even during high usage periods. Buy now and enjoy the unbeatable price of $114.99.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.