Skip to main content
Home Gadgets Buyers Loved 😍 and Hated 😠 Most

Home Gadgets Buyers Loved 😍 and Hated 😠 Most

Did your fitness tracker depress you? Did you get mad at your Instant Pot? Pandemic buys range from laughable to life-changing. These are some of the best, worst, funniest and saddest things people bought.

Did your fitness tracker depress you? Did you get mad at your Instant Pot? Pandemic buys range from laughable to life-changing. These are some of the best, worst, funniest and saddest things people bought.

That slow cooker may have saved the day when it came to making dinner, but did your fitness tracker make you depressed? Did you get angry at your food processor?

Some popular products consumers bought in 2021 included sleep masks, ear buds, tv sticks, dog jackets, posture correctors, air fryers and massage guns, according to published reports.

And apparently, some of the gadgets people bought in 2021 elicited strong emotions, if emojis are any indicator. 

Discovering that your new food processor isn’t water tight or that there’s really nothing to watch on Apple TV might send you to Facebook or elsewhere to gripe about your purchase.

TheStreet Recommends

That spurred the data pros at RentCafe, an apartment search website, to analyze 747,000 Facebook emoji reactions (excluding likes) to around 2 million articles regarding more than 70 popular home gadgets and electronics in order to uncover the items that stirred the strongest emotions in 2021.

They ranked the items by the highest percentages of Facebook reactions (love 😍, sad 😢, angry 😠, funny 😂 and wow 😲, to the articles in which the purchases were mentioned in the past year.

It should be noted that in 2021 the 😂 emoji was declared uncool by younger generations, according to CNN. Many Gen Z-ers, those born between 1997-2012, use the 💀 emoji (as in dying of laughter) which was not included in this ranking.

These are the most loved and hated gadgets.

Most Loved Gadgets

1 gel nails sh

Of all items analyzed, the following gadgets gathered the highest percentage of “love” reactions on Facebook:

Gel nail kit

96% 😍

For those who don’t know, gel-based nail polish uses a UV light to cure the polish and lock it onto your nails so they last longer, but the American Academy of Dermatology says gel polishes can cause nail brittleness, peeling and cracking.

Most Loved Gadgets

2 graphic tablet sh

Graphic tablet

92% 😍

Keeping your kid occupied for just $298 more than the cost of a paper and crayon—it's a hit.

Most Loved Gadgets

3 kindle reader sh

Kindle

89% 😍

Most Loved Gadgets

4 ipl hair removal sh

IPL hair remover

89% 😍

Intense pulsed light is a technology used by cosmetic and medical practitioners to perform various skin treatments, including hair removal. Now you can buy one of your own.

Most Loved Gadgets

5 breville-smart-oven-air-fryer WilliamsSonoma

Smart air fryer

88% 😍

The 'smart' version allows you to control the fryer through an Alexa or other assistant, or remotely from your phone. 

Most Loved Gadgets

6 slow cooker sh

Slow cooker

88% 😍

Most Loved Gadgets

7 vinyl record sh

Vinyls

86% 😍

Most Loved Gadgets

8 curling iron sh

Curling iron

86% 😍

Most Loved Gadgets

9 electric kettle sh

Electric kettle 

85% 😍

Most Loved Gadgets

10 flat iron sh

Flat iron 

83% 😍

Gadgets That Brought Joy

11 snoring sh

The following gadgets gathered the highest percentage of “haha” or "tears of joy" reactions on Facebook:

Anti-snoring device 

89% 😂

They run the gamut from chin straps and lavender oils to nasal strips and CPAP machines. 

Gadgets That Brought Joy

12 beard trimmmer shave sh

Beard trimmer 

89% 😂

Gadgets That Brought Joy

13 smart lightbulb Wyze:Amazon

Smart light bulb 

83% 😂

It's another thing you can control with your phone or home assistant to brighten, dim or change colors. 

Gadgets That Brought Joy

14 hair clipper sh

Hair clipper 

68% 😂

Gadgets That Brought Joy

15 vr headset sh

VR headset 

65% 😂

Gadgets That Brought Joy

16 wifi router family devices sh

Wifi router 

60% 😂

Gadgets That Brought Joy

17 soap dispenser sh

Soap dispenser 

59% 😂

Gadgets That Brought Joy

18 apple airtag sh

Apple Airtag 

59% 😂

Ever wish there was a ‘search’ command or 'control-F' for the elusive inanimate objects in your life? As they should have done 10 years ago, Apple has come up with a totally not-at-all-creepy tracking device designed to act as a key or wallet finder. Apple says your stalker or jealous spouse can’t use one against you—your iPhone will notice if someone else’s Airtag is traveling with you and send you an alert.

Gadgets That Brought Joy

19 airpods sh

Airpods 

56% 😂

Gadgets That Brought Joy

20 sony playstation 5 sh

PlayStation 5 

52% 😂

Saddest Gadgets

21 pet camera dog sh

The following items gathered the highest percentage of “sad” reactions on Facebook:

Pet camera 

77% 😢

The sight of our own pets whining with loneliness when we're away is a tear-jerker.

Saddest Gadgets

22 fitness tracker sh

Fitness tracker 

49% 😢

Some research has found that trackers are judgy, can lead to anxiety, can actually reduce motivation, and in one study, 30% of users felt that Fitbit was an enemy and made them feel guilty.

Saddest Gadgets

23 washing machine sh

Washing machine 

38% 😢

Was it the lost socks? The red shirt that got mixed into the whites? Or was it that the price of washer and dryer sets are up nearly 20%? 😢

Saddest Gadgets

24 memory card sh

Memory card 

19% 😢

Saddest Gadgets

25 electric scooter sh

Electric scooter 

19% 😢

Most Infuriating Gadgets

26 food processor sh

The following gadgets gathered the highest percentage of “angry” reactions on Facebook:

Food processor 

38% 😠

Most Infuriating Gadgets

27 smart thermostat sh

Smart thermostat 

31% 😠

Maybe it gives you the feeling that you're not home alone, but problems that can arise from these devices include software glitches and dead batteries, as well as “power stealing” smart thermostats that can cause your HVAC system to malfunction, according to one HVAC company in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Most Infuriating Gadgets

memory card sh

Memory card 

29% 😠

Most Infuriating Gadgets

29 fitness tracker sh

Fitness tracker

23%😠

Most Infuriating Gadgets

30 apple tv sh

Apple TV 

19% 😠

Some of the gadgets that elicited the most 'wow' reactions 😲 included: 

  • smart doorbells- 44% 😲
  • smart thermostat- 39% 😲
  • baby monitors- 32% 😲
  • memory cards and smart refrigerators, both 28% 😲

Check out the methodology for this ranking at RentCafe.

Super Bowl Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Super Bowl: A Rams Win Could Boost The Markets

Why LeBron James Chose Nike Over Reebok
INVESTING

Lebron James Is Crypto's New Weapon To Go Mainstream

People eat at a Burger King.
INVESTING
QSRMCD

Burger King Menu Adds Some New Very Unique Items

Internet Television Streaming Service FuboTV Raises $55 Million in Latest Funding Round
INVESTING

Fubo Adds Mobile Gambling By Partnering With an Old-School Rival

Nintendo Sports Lead
INVESTING

Nintendo Brings Out a Fan Favorite to Rival PlayStation and Xbox

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Bitcoin Lead
Sponsored Story

Crypto Tax Forms

Why Walmart Has Placed Orders for Tesla Semi Trucks
INVESTING
TSLAWMTUPS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Has Found a Smart Way to Get Free Money

Donald Duck and Mickie Mouse
INVESTING
DIS

Disney Theme Parks Ride Subtle Price Hikes to Huge Profits