Home Gadgets Buyers Loved 😍 and Hated 😠 Most

That slow cooker may have saved the day when it came to making dinner, but did your fitness tracker make you depressed? Did you get angry at your food processor?

Some popular products consumers bought in 2021 included sleep masks, ear buds, tv sticks, dog jackets, posture correctors, air fryers and massage guns, according to published reports.

And apparently, some of the gadgets people bought in 2021 elicited strong emotions, if emojis are any indicator.

Discovering that your new food processor isn’t water tight or that there’s really nothing to watch on Apple TV might send you to Facebook or elsewhere to gripe about your purchase.

That spurred the data pros at RentCafe, an apartment search website, to analyze 747,000 Facebook emoji reactions (excluding likes) to around 2 million articles regarding more than 70 popular home gadgets and electronics in order to uncover the items that stirred the strongest emotions in 2021.

They ranked the items by the highest percentages of Facebook reactions (love 😍, sad 😢, angry 😠, funny 😂 and wow 😲, to the articles in which the purchases were mentioned in the past year.

It should be noted that in 2021 the 😂 emoji was declared uncool by younger generations, according to CNN. Many Gen Z-ers, those born between 1997-2012, use the 💀 emoji (as in dying of laughter) which was not included in this ranking.

These are the most loved and hated gadgets.