When you take your kids on vacation, they’ll probably want to go to a popular theme park.

But theme parks have gotten more expensive these days and the more you spend, the more you expect, which could set you up for disappointment.

In a study by tourism site HawaiianIslands.com, some of most overrated tourist spots are theme parks.

Volcano Bay Water Park at Universal Studios in Orlando ended up the most overrated attraction in the U.S., according to the HawaiianIslands research of more than 17,000 Tripadvisor reviews. Some 39 reviews out of every 1,000 expressed disappointment by their experience and labeled the park "overrated."

Volcano Bay Water Park at Universal Studios topped the list of 'overrated' attractions. Shutterstock

You may go to the hotspots anyway, but what if that friend or family member -- the one who likes quirky museums, botanical gardens, wildlife sanctuaries, or other off-the-beaten path-spots -- knows something you don’t?

To find out which spots visitors thought were worth going to and which were not, researchers at HawaiianIslands.com analyzed more than 17,000 Tripadvisor reviews for destinations in all 50 states, ranking them by how many posts label the attraction as ‘overrated’ or ‘underrated.’

For the millions of tourists who love museums, a visit to Washington D.C. is heaven -- the city is packed with free museums, among the most popular are the Smithsonian, the National Air and Space Museum and the National Gallery of Art.

But off the mall, many visitors may be missing out on two underrated attractions, Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens and the National Postal Museum.

The gardens at Hillwood Estate, Washington, D.C. The site is one of the most 'underrated' and a hidden gem in the nation's capital.

Hillwood Estate got more than 83 reviews out of 1,000 that described it as ‘underrated’ on Tripadvisor, more than any other spot. This remarkable estate houses a stunning art collection you don’t want to miss.

So whether you're looking for quiet beaches, fascinating art collections, wildlife, gorgeous natural vistas, quiet escapes, antique cars and airplanes, gardens, or any other fun thing off the beaten path, here are the 30 most underrated tourist destinations in the U.S.: