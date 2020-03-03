The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Cities in the U.S.

If you’re trying to eat better and get more exercise, does it matter where you live?

It certainly helps, according to the American College of Sports Medicine, which produces and annual report on American fitness in partnership with the Anthem Foundation.

Access to parks and recreation facilities, and their proximity, play a key role in supporting physical activity. Cities with high walkability and bike scores see higher rates of residents who use their feet, bikes, or even skates or scooters for transportation, not just for exercise.

Proximity to fresh produce affects healthy eating, too. Local farmers markets have been shown to increase fruit and vegetable consumption, especially when paired with nutrition assistance programs, the report says.

These factors -- diet and exercise, as you may have heard many times -- play a significant role in fighting a number of health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and many cancers.

The fitness index ranks 100 of America’s largest cities on a variety of health behaviors, health outcomes, community infrastructure, and local policies that support a physically active lifestyle.

The study reviews a range of personal health indicators present in the cities, including the amount of exercise residents get, consumption of fruits and vegetables, bicycling or walking to work, smoking, obesity rates, pedestrian fatality rates, and the rates of some of the diseases mentioned above. They also look at the physical environment, such as air quality, the number of parks, farmers markets, recreational facilities, and the city’s walkability and bike score.

Based on the American Fitness Index, these are the 15 healthiest and 15 unhealthiest cities in the country. Cities with the highest scores tend to have more strengths and resources that support healthy living and fewer challenges that hinder it, the report says. The opposite is true for cities near the bottom of the rankings.

