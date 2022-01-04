14 Must-Have Health and Household Goods

Countries around the world are bracing for further travel, schooling and workplace disruptions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise following the holiday. According to the CDC website, the United States recently surpassed 50 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

By the end of December, the US had hit a seven-day average over 265,000 new COVID-19 cases, blowing past the previous record of 252,000 daily cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

If you’re one of the unlucky ones that have been struck, now is the time to be more cautious than ever. We’ve rounded up some must-haves that you can get shipped to your door, from cleaning supplies and thermometers, to the much harder to find at-home COVID-19 self-tests.

Also, be sure to check your FSA and HSA rules, as many of these items should be covered and can save you some dollars.

COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test ($17.98; amazon.com)

This 15-minute iHealth COVID-19 self-test does not require you to ship a sample to the lab. The kit comes with 2 tests per kit and is performed by nasal swab. Approved for ages two years old and above.

The kit also comes with an app that can be used as proof for negative results, as well as store a virtual copy of your vaccine records. The kits have a 6-month shelf life.

A 4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, the On/Go kit has been FDA-authorized for home use (though not the same as FDA approved). This kit comes with two testers and works for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Children as young as two years old can have the test administered. It claims to have a 95% accuracy rating.

This test also includes a companion app in both Apple and Google app stores.

It has been noted by the reviewers, however, that the shelf life on these tests is extremely short compared to other tests on the market. Other reviewers noted a concerning trend of false-negative results.

Household Cleaners

Lysol Disinfectant Wipes (Pack of 4) ($12.47; amazon.com)

A no-brainer when it comes to the wet wipe. Lysol Disinfectant Wipes have been tested and proven to kill COVID-19 virus on hard, non-porous surfaces in 15 seconds. Can be used on kitchen and bathroom surfaces, remotes, tablets, and smartphones.

The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste, Multi-Purpose Spray and Bathroom Foam Bundle ($21.99; amazon.com)

The Pink Stuff Paste, Spray and Bathroom Foam is great for dirt, grime and stains on everything from ceramic tiles and glass showers to garden furniture and saucepans. Reviewers note to use it on a small testing spot and to not leave it on for longer than a few minutes, or it could take paint off of your more delicate items (like a car or some furniture).

Antibacterial Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (Pack of 10) ($27.95; amazon.com)

Soft and scratch-free material, these microfiber cleaning cloths are absorbent and great for cleaning windows, kitchenware, car, and other delicate surfaces. They are safe, environmentally friendly, streak-free and reduce cross-contamination. They are also machine washable.

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Front Load and Top Load (6 tablets) ($10.79; amazon.com)

Designed to dissolve and remove odor-causing residue in washing machines, these Affresh Washing Machine tablets will dissolve in a wash cycle and break up residue, claiming to work better than bleach. It’s safe to use in front load and top load washing machines, both High Efficiency (HE) and conventional washers. Use once a month.

Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System ($7.69; amazon.com)

The Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Cleaning System includes toilet scrub pads that click onto the toilet wand, then conveniently pop off to throw in the trash. Preloaded with Clorox cleaner, they will remove stains and help eliminate germs. The kit includes wand, storage caddy, 6 disposable refiles plus 3 bonus refills.

Personal Items

Touchless Forehead Thermometer ($19.99; amazon.com)

A no-contact thermometer perfect for multi-person households. It has a three-color display for different temperature levels with a clear, large screen display for easy reading. It has dual modes to measure both human body temperature and object temperature. Comes with two AAA batteries.

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser ($54.99; amazon.com)

This fun automatic soap dispenser will help cut down on the spread of germs during cold and flu season, especially if you have young ones in the house. After your soap dispenses, a 2-second LED timer will tick down, guiding you to scrub for the CDC-recommended amount of time. It pairs with an Echo product for voice control, and the rechargeable battery can last up to 3 months on a single charge.

Beurer Bluetooth Digital Pulse and Heart Rate Monitor ($38.82; amazon.com)

FSA and HAS eligible, the Beurer Bluetooth Digital Pulse and Heart Rate Monitor measures your arterial oxygen saturation and pulse through your fingertip. It comes with an app, batteries, retaining strap and belt pouch. This is ideal for at-risk people with heart disease or asthma. It cannot, however, be used for continuous monitoring overnight.

Reusable Waterproof Household Dishwashing Cleaning Gloves (2 pairs) ($8.99; amazon.com)

These latex gloves are made of soft rubber and are stain-free and odor-free. The palm and fingers have designs to increase friction to ensure a better grip and a tighter cuff to prevent water from flowing into the glove. Can be used for dishwashing, car washing, indoor and outdoor cleaning, pet care, and more.

Yogasleep Portable White Noise Machine ($24.95; amazon.com)

The Yogasleep Portable White Noise Machine has 3 noise settings, including bright white noise, deep white noise, and gentle surf. It also includes an amber LED light, a great night light for the little ones.

Large Electric Heating Pad ($29.95; amazon.com)

This Mighty Bliss large electric heating pad is useful for back pain, cramps and arthritis relief. Has multiple heat settings and can be used moist or dry. It’s listed as a #1 best seller on Amazon.

Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler ($44.53; amazon.com)

Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler providers a warm mist of steam for temporary relief from cough, congestion and allergies in a 5-to-15 minute treatment cycles. Compatible with soothing menthol Vicks VapoPads.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.